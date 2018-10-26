Air Baltic starts Oslo and Stockholm routes on Sunday

Latvian airline Air Baltic is to start operating routes between Tallinn and both Oslo, Norway and Stockholm, Sweden on Sunday.

The maiden flight to Oslo leaves at 18.00 EEST on Sunday, with the service to the Swedish capital commencing 45 minutes later. Daylight saving time ends at 03.00 EEST on Sunday, when the clocks go back one hour.

Air Baltic already operates direct flights between Tallinn and Amsterdam, Berlin, London, Paris, Vienna, Vilnius and Riga, with direct flights to Malaga, Brussels and Copenhagen scheduled for summer 2019.

The company reported around 330,000 passengers flew with it to end of Q3 2018, a 12% increase year-on-year.

