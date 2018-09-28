Ryanair strike not to affect Tallinn flights

A number of Ryanair flights have been cancelled due to a strike on Friday, but Tallinn Airport has confirmed that the Irish discount airline's scheduled flights to and from Tallinn are to remain unaffected.

Of 2,400 flights scheduled for Friday, Ryanair is cancelling nearly 250, as flight crews in Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain are on strike.

The strike will affect some 30,000 travellers, but according to Margot Holts, the director of communications at Tallinn Airport, those travelling to or from Tallinn are not among the.

"All Ryanair flights to and from Tallinn will operate as scheduled," Holts said.

The Irish airline confirmed that the strike will affect some 30,000 travellers.

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary has previously said that the airline will not make any concessions to strikers, and called recent strikes unsuccessful.

At the centre of the strike is the Ryanair employees' demand for increased wages as well as the fact that a number of people working for Ryanair are not officially on the company's payroll, working for the airline instead as subcontracted self-employed persons; this means that they do not receive benefits intended for Ryanair employees, BNS reported.

