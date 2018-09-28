news

Ryanair strike not to affect Tallinn flights

The passenger terminal at Tallinn Airport.
Source: Sander Koit/ERR
A number of Ryanair flights have been cancelled due to a strike on Friday, but Tallinn Airport has confirmed that the Irish discount airline's scheduled flights to and from Tallinn are to remain unaffected.

Of 2,400 flights scheduled for Friday, Ryanair is cancelling nearly 250, as flight crews in Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain are on strike.

The strike will affect some 30,000 travellers, but according to Margot Holts, the director of communications at Tallinn Airport, those travelling to or from Tallinn are not among the.

"All Ryanair flights to and from Tallinn will operate as scheduled," Holts said.

The Irish airline confirmed that the strike will affect some 30,000 travellers.

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary has previously said that the airline will not make any concessions to strikers, and called recent strikes unsuccessful.

At the centre of the strike is the Ryanair employees' demand for increased wages as well as the fact that a number of people working for Ryanair are not officially on the company's payroll, working for the airline instead as subcontracted self-employed persons; this means that they do not receive benefits intended for Ryanair employees, BNS reported.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas.

Ratas, Pro Patria ministers slam Kallas' proposal to eliminate social tax

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre), Minister of Justice Urmas Reinsalu (Pro Patria) and Minister of Finance Toomas Tõniste (Pro Patria) at Thursday's government press conference criticised an idea proposed by opposition Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas to eliminate the social tax in Estonia.

