Thursday evening Nordica flight to Oslo turns back due to technical failure

En route from Tallinn to Oslo on Thursday evening, Nordica Flight LO8137 returned to Tallinn Airport following a technical failure and landed safely.

Tallinn Airport spokesperson Margot Holts told ERR that there were 34 people aboard the flight that departed at 18:10 EEST. An substitute aircraft was dispatched from Arlanda, which was scheduled to take off at 21:30.

Nordica spokesperson Toomas Uibo confirmed that the Tallinn-Oslo flight was forced to return to Tallinn due to an error message displayed by one of the aircraft's systems.

"This was not a mechanical failure," he explained. "The aircraft was capable of flight and the passengers were not in any danger. The captain nonetheless decided in favour of a safety landing as according to procedures, in such situations they have the right as well as the obligation to do so."

