British Airways to end direct flights between Tallinn, London

Following a June announcement that it would continue flying between the capitals of Estonia and the UK through the autumn and winter seasons, British Airways has announced that it will be discontinuing direct flights between Tallinn Airport and London's Heathrow Airport next April.

Tallinn Airport Commercial Director Eero Pärgmäe told ERR that the airport is very sorry when an airline has to shut down a route for financial reasons, but acknowledged that aviation is a highly competitive business, and clients' choices as of late are based first and foremost on the best prices.

"Price pressure exerted by fierce competition and consumer expectations have proven insurmountable for British Airways, and the airline has decided to shut down the route for financial reasons," Pärgmäe explained.

"Also noticeable is preparations by a number of airlines for Brexit, both in terms of relocating their fleets as well as optimising their route networks," he added.

The airport's commercial director noted that British Airways will contact all travellers whose travel plans will be affected by this change and provide information regarding finding the best possible alternative or receiving a refund.

According to Pärgmäe, competition on the Tallinn-London route has multiplied in recent years. In the early months of 2017, just two airlines operated six flights per week between the two capital cities. By now, in contrast, the route is served by five airlines operating 15 flights per week to London's airports.

"London remains the most popular destination for Estonian travellers, and Tallinn Airport will continue to work with four carriers on increasing the airport's service to London," he added.

British Airways first launched direct flights between London and Tallinn in March 2017.

