news

British Airways to end direct flights between Tallinn, London ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
ERR
British Airways' first direct flight to Tallinn landed in March 2017.
British Airways' first direct flight to Tallinn landed in March 2017. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Business

Following a June announcement that it would continue flying between the capitals of Estonia and the UK through the autumn and winter seasons, British Airways has announced that it will be discontinuing direct flights between Tallinn Airport and London's Heathrow Airport next April.

Tallinn Airport Commercial Director Eero Pärgmäe told ERR that the airport is very sorry when an airline has to shut down a route for financial reasons, but acknowledged that aviation is a highly competitive business, and clients' choices as of late are based first and foremost on the best prices.

"Price pressure exerted by fierce competition and consumer expectations have proven insurmountable for British Airways, and the airline has decided to shut down the route for financial reasons," Pärgmäe explained.

"Also noticeable is preparations by a number of airlines for Brexit, both in terms of relocating their fleets as well as optimising their route networks," he added.

The airport's commercial director noted that British Airways will contact all travellers whose travel plans will be affected by this change and provide information regarding finding the best possible alternative or receiving a refund.

According to Pärgmäe, competition on the Tallinn-London route has multiplied in recent years. In the early months of 2017, just two airlines operated six flights per week between the two capital cities. By now, in contrast, the route is served by five airlines operating 15 flights per week to London's airports.

"London remains the most popular destination for Estonian travellers, and Tallinn Airport will continue to work with four carriers on increasing the airport's service to London," he added.

British Airways first launched direct flights between London and Tallinn in March 2017.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

flightstallinn airportbritish airwaysair travel


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
08:56

Free Party reveals new election slogan

01.11

The Eesti Kontsert saga and the opacity of state appointments in Estonia

01.11

Estonia to deploy 110 troops to international missions in 2019

01.11

Kaljulaid in US: President meets with deputy head of UN Women in New York

01.11

Reform's top candidates for Riigikogu in place

01.11

Estonia 200 hoping to keep party leadership as simple as possible

01.11

Audit: 57% of emergency department visits could have seen doctor instead

01.11

Tõniste on pensions: State does not have to babysit irresponsible people

Opinion
25.10

Luukas Kristjan Ilves on dual citizenship: Who is more Estonian?

23.10

Opinion digest: Who profits from Khashoggi's murder?

22.10

Külli Taro: Should public administration be convenient only for the state?

15.10

Digest: Why Estonia's contributions in Africa continue to make sense

12.10

Former Hansapank CEO Indrek Neivelt: Take your pensions to mutual funds

FEATURE
BUSINESS
01.11

Report: Labour market need increasing for people with specific skills

01.11

Tallink to list shares on Helsinki Stock Exchange in December

01.11

Tallink's third quarter passenger numbers up 1.2%

01.11

Taxify launches in Narva

31.10

Estonia's business environment ranked 16th worldwide by World Bank

31.10

Competition watchdog given week to decide over Nelja, Eesti Energia merger

31.10

Bank of Estonia: Finance's weaker relations with Nordics mean new risks

31.10

September industrial production up 2% on year

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
17:13

Serial killer Ustimenko seeking transfer to Russia

16:25

Supreme Court: Compulsory enforcement of tax arrears to expire in 5 years

15:44

University of Tartu social sciences ranked high by Times Higher Education

14:39

British Airways to end direct flights between Tallinn, London

14:01

EKRE party membership surpasses Pro Patria's

13:07

Estonian Defence Forces conclude participation in NATO-led Kosovo mission

12:10

Study: Corporal punishment of children acceptable, hitting adults not

10:51

EBRD lowers Estonia's economic growth forecast to 3.6%

09:52

Kaljulaid in US: President meets with UN Secretary-General António Guterres

08:56

Free Party reveals new election slogan

01.11

The Eesti Kontsert saga and the opacity of state appointments in Estonia

01.11

Report: Labour market need increasing for people with specific skills

01.11

Estonia to deploy 110 troops to international missions in 2019

01.11

Tallink to list shares on Helsinki Stock Exchange in December

01.11

Kaljulaid in US: President meets with deputy head of UN Women in New York

01.11

Reform's top candidates for Riigikogu in place

01.11

Tallink's third quarter passenger numbers up 1.2%

01.11

Estonia 200 hoping to keep party leadership as simple as possible

01.11

Taxify launches in Narva

01.11

Audit: 57% of emergency department visits could have seen doctor instead

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: