Nordica to close down three regular routes next week

Beginning 14 January, Estonian national airline Nordica will close down its regular St. Petersburg, Oslo and Amsterdam routes, continuing to operate another eight routes during its winter season.

From mid-January, Nordica will continue flying from Tallinn directly to Stockholm, Vilnius, Copenhagen, Brussels, Kiev, Warsaw, Vienna and Munich.

During the upcoming summer season, the airline will also discontinue its direct flights to Berlin, Hamburg, Rijeka and Gothenburg.

The Estonian flag-carrier airline will operate direct flights to a total of 13 destinations this summer, down from 21 last summer.

Nordica announced last November that it would be closing down the aforementioned routes as they were not commercially viable.

Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson noted that since its establishment, Nordica's strategy has focused on subcontracting for larger aviation companies.

