Nordica forced to cancel flights over weekend as many employees fall ill

A Nordica jet coming in for a landing at Tallinn Airport.
A Nordica jet coming in for a landing at Tallinn Airport. Source: (Jaanus Lensment/Postimees/Scanpix)
Estonian state-owned airline Nordic Aviation Group, which operates under the Nordica brand, was forced to cancel a number of flights on Saturday and Sunday after a cold swept through its ranks of pilots and flight attendants.

"Due to the heat wave, employees made generous use of air conditioners, and quite many came down with a cold as a result," Nordica marketing and communications director Toomas Uibo told BNS regarding the fact that three flights were cancelled on Saturday and one on Sunday, noting that a cold was enough to ground a pilot or flight attendant.

"We would of course want the flying composition buffer of employees to be greater," he explained. "Work has been done here all the time in the name of this, but the company is growing slightly faster than we are able to recruit people."

According to Uibo, it is namely the 30-40 people currently undergoing training that the company lacks. The employees in training should be ready to enter service in a few months, however.

"All air carriers have workforce problems today," he said. "We are not alone in that sense, and many airlines unfortunately cancel flights for similar reasons."

Nonetheless, he admitted that 10% of employees simultaneously falling ill is indeed quite a lot.

Regarding Monday's flights, Uibo said that the situation was tense but that work was being done round the clock to ensure that all scheduled flights would take place. He also expressed thanks to those Nordica employees who were prepared to cut their holidays short to help out the airline and ensure that as many flights as possible could still take place.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

The defence ministers of the initiative's nine signatories.

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

Last year, 25 of the EU's 28 member states committed to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) scheme, spurring a wide array of specific military projects and investment pledges, French President Emmanuel Macron's European Intervention Initiative being one of them.

