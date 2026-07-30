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Turkish Airlines: Entry into Russian airspace was a one‑off weather-related decision

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A Turkish Airlines passenger jet.
A Turkish Airlines passenger jet. Source: Jaan Rohtla
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Turkish Airlines, whose July 12 flight from Tallinn to Istanbul briefly entered Kaliningrad airspace, says the deviation was a one‑time safety‑driven exception caused by adverse weather conditions.

Turkish Airlines explained on Thursday that flight TK1424 from Tallinn to Istanbul on 12 July 2026 was planned in accordance with operational requirements, and Russian airspace was not part of the intended route.

"During the flight, the crew encountered adverse weather conditions along the planned route, including convective activity and thunderstorms. In coordination with air traffic control and in line with international aviation procedures, the aircraft performed a limited weather‑avoidance maneuver to ensure flight safety," the airline said in an e-mailed comment. "During this maneuver, the aircraft briefly entered Kaliningrad airspace before continuing toward its destination."

Short-term adjustment

Weather‑related route adjustments are common in aviation and may occur when operational conditions require it, the airline noted.

"Such decisions are made in real time by the crew in cooperation with relevant air traffic authorities, with passenger safety always the top priority."

Turkish Airlines confirmed that they do not normally use Russian airspace for EU flights. "The route change was a one‑time, short‑term operational adjustment caused by the specific weather conditions on that day."

"Route changes may occur only once the aircraft is airborne, as weather conditions constantly evolve and pilots make safety‑driven decisions in real time. The crew monitors weather radar throughout the flight and receives updated information from air traffic control. If hazardous weather is detected along the planned route, the crew is obliged to make safety‑focused decisions and may request alternative routing. In this case, altering the route was necessary to ensure passenger safety and a smooth flight."

Only suitable option

"Briefly entering Kaliningrad airspace was the only suitable option," the airline noted. "This TK1424 route adjustment was a one‑time, short‑term operational measure taken solely due to the weather conditions on that specific day."

Turkish Airlines said that the airline has not made similar route changes before or after on this flight path, confirming that it was an exceptional case driven by that day's weather.

Eesti Ekspress wrote on July 12, that Turkish Airlines aircraft changed its usual route and flew over the Kaliningrad region, although flights normally avoid Russian airspace.

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