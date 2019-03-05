Tallink February passenger numbers down 0.4% on year

Listed Estonian shipper Tallink Grupp carried a total of 620,006 passengers in February, 0.4% fewer than during the same month last year.

The number of cargo units carried by Tallink ships in February grew 1.1% on year to 29,115, while the number of passenger vehicles decreased 1.2% to 66,835, Tallink told the Tallinn Stock Exchange (TSE).

The number of passengers on the Estonia-Finland route declined 2.8% to 324,900, while passenger numbers on the shipper's Finland-Sweden route increased 23.6% to 202,100. The number of passengers on the Estonia-Sweden route fell 34.3% to 48,600, and passenger numbers on the Latvia-Sweden route declined 12.3% to 44,400.

Cargo carriage decreased 3.3% to 18,400 units on the Estonia-Finland route, 20.9% to 3,100 units on the Estonia-Sweden route, but increased 36.6% to 6,300 units on the Finland-Sweden route, and 5.1% to 1,400 units on the Latvia-Sweden route.

The number of passenger vehicles carried last month was highest on the Estonia-Finland route at 53,800, down 1.6% on year. The number of carried passenger vehicles increased only on Tallink's Finland-Sweden route, which saw an increase of 31.3% on year to 6,000 vehicles. Passenger vehicle numbers fell 25.7% to 3,100 units on the Estonia-Sweden route and 8.3% to 3,900 vehicles on the Latvia-Sweden route.

February numbers were affected by the scheduled maintenance of two vessels which took the Baltic Queen off Tallink's Estonia-Sweden route for 16 days and the Galaxy off its Finland-Sweden route for five days.