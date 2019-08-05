Tallink transports record 1.24 million passengers in July

The number of passengers carried by listed Estonian shipper Tallink Grupp rose 1.2 percent on year to 1.24 million in July, setting a new company record for the highest number of passenger ever carried in one month.

According to the statistics published, last month, the number of passengers increased on all the company's routes. In addition to the overall record number of passengers carried, however, the company also set new one-month overall passenger records on its Estonia-Sweden route with 119,398 passengers and on its Latvia-Sweden route with 97,756 passengers, the company said in a press release.

The number of passengers transported increased 1.3 percent on year to 641,484 on its Estonia-Finland route and 1.3 percent on year to 380,233 passengers on its Finland-Sweden route.

July passenger statistics revealed that Tallink's vessels transported nationals from over 170 countries and territories in the month of July alone, including countries and territories such as New Caledonia, Guyana, Lao, Brunei, El Salvador and Mongolia.

Although the majority of the company's passengers continue to come from Tallink Grupp's own home markets of Finland, Sweden, Estonia and Latvia, the number of passengers from Asian countries using the company's services remains on the rise. Likewise increasing are the numbers of passengers from other European countries, particularly Germany, Italy, French and the U.K.

"We have worked hard to ensure that the peak of the high season for us — the month of July — is as successful for us as possible," Tallink Grupp CEO Paavo Nõgene said. "All of the vessel renovations earlier this year, a strong focus on customer service improvements, enhanced services as well as upgrades to offer the ultimate comfort and experience for our customers when traveling with us have all helped us achieve this record-breaking result."

According to the CEO, it is great to see that interest in traveling and taking cruises on the Baltic Sea is increasing in Europe has it has been in Asia in recent years, and that the company's vessels have attracted customers from more or less every corner of the world.

"The high season is not over yet, though, so we will remain focused and continue working hard to deliver above expectations," he added.

The shipper also set a new cargo record last month, transporting 29,967 units of cargo, or 1.1 percent more units on year. The number of cargo units transported declined the most, 10.9 percent, on its Estonia-Sweden route, and increased the most, 19.5 percent, on its Latvia-Sweden route.

Although not a record-breaking figure, the number of passenger vehicles transported by the company in July likewise increased 1 percent on year across all routes to 155,297. The only route on which the number of vehicles increased was the company's Estonia-Finland route, which saw a 4 percent increase to 100,975 vehicles; other routes saw declines last month. The steepest decrease, 13.2 percent on year, was recorded on the Latvia-Sweden route.

