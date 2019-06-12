Tallink opens Muuga-Vuosaaari route to regular passengers

Listed Estonian shipper Tallink Grupp will begin transporting regular passengers with vehicles on its Muuga-Vuosaari route on Wednesday, giving passengers the option to avoid the congestion of Central Tallinn and Central Helsinki alike.

The vessel operating the route is the cargo ship MS Sea Wind, which services the route Sunday through Friday, year round, Tallink said.

"The Sea Wind is a good choice for those passengers with vehicles who want to travel between Estonia and Finland simply and at low cost, and want to avoid the busy city center traffic and congestion in Helsinki and Tallinn," said Tallink Grupp board member Kadri Land. "And it is definitely a good option for those travelers looking for a unique retro travel experience on an older vessel."

The trip from Muuga to Vuosaari takes 3.5 hours, and the return trip from Vuosaari to Muuga 4 hours. Regular passengers with cars up to 1.9 meters in height and 5 meters in length, vans up to 4.4 meters in height and 8 meters in length, and long vans up to 4.4 meters in height and 12 meters in length can book passage on the Muuga-Vuosaari route.

Sea Wind is not suitable for travel for passengers with accessibility needs or passengers with pets.

Tallink Grupp revenue declined 1.8 percent on year to €949.7 million in 2018. The company's net profit also fell from €46.5 million in 2017 to €40 million last year.

