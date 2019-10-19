ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Estonian ports' September cargo volumes down 3.3 percent on year ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
BNS
A cargo ship being loaded at the Port of Muuga.
A cargo ship being loaded at the Port of Muuga. Source: Transiidikeskuse AS
Economy

Estonian ports handled some 2.9 million tons of cargo in September, 3.3 percent less than during the same months last year, according to data available from Statistics Estonia.

The loading of cargo declined 1.6 on year to approximately 1.97 million tons, while unloading dropped 6.8 percent to 915,300 tons.

In the first nine months of 2019, Estonian ports handled a total of 27.4 million tons of goods, including 18.5 million tons loaded and 8.9 million tons unloaded.

In 2018, Estonian ports handled a total of 35.9 million tons of cargo, 3 percent more than in 2017.

The ports loaded a total of 24.5 million tons of cargo, accounting for nearly two thirds of the ports' trade volume, while unloaded cargo totaled 11.4 million tons, up 4 and 1 percent on year, respectively.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

cargo volumesportsstatistics estonia


