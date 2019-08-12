Nõmme hill traffic closures affect all traffic types for rest of August

Starting Monday, the section of road running from the junction with Männiliiva road and Nõmme Market, locally known as Nõmme hill, will be closed to all traffic, including pedestrians.

The closure is scheduled to last until Aug. 25 and takes place while a ski-underpass is being constructed underneath the road. This will allow skiers, including those from the nearby Nõmme ski club, to traverse their way under the road in a forested area popular with cross-country skiers, during the winter months.

Closures had started at least last week, but public transport was still able to use the route. However, starting Monday, bus numbers 10, 23, 27, 33, 36 and 45 in the direction of Väike-Õismäe are being diverted via Pärnu Highway, Raudtee and Rahumäe roads, then to Tervise and Sütiste streets, ending up at Sõpruse Avenue where they will reach the Ehitajate junction, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

Buses 23, 36 and 45 will stop at the Nõmme, Kõue, Rahumäe, Kalmistu and Tervise bus stops while the work is ongoing.

Diverted public transport will follow the same route and stops in the opposite direction, towards Vana-Pääsküla and Männiku.

As noted the section of road is closed to private car, taxi and all other vehicle traffic, as well as pedestrians, for the duration of the works.

Other traffic disruption currently taking place in Tallinn includes the area surrounding the junction of Pirita and Narva roads, with work on the new Reidi Road linking the junction to the ferry harbor continuing to the end of the year.

More information from Transport Tallinn is here.