ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Nõmme hill traffic closures affect all traffic types for rest of August ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Nõmme hill and the stretch of road affected by construction of a ski-underpass through August.
Nõmme hill and the stretch of road affected by construction of a ski-underpass through August. Source: Mihkel Maripuu/Postimees/Scanpix
News

Starting Monday, the section of road running from the junction with Männiliiva road and Nõmme Market, locally known as Nõmme hill, will be closed to all traffic, including pedestrians.

The closure is scheduled to last until Aug. 25 and takes place while a ski-underpass is being constructed underneath the road. This will allow skiers, including those from the nearby Nõmme ski club, to traverse their way under the road in a forested area popular with cross-country skiers, during the winter months.

Closures had started at least last week, but public transport was still able to use the route. However, starting Monday, bus numbers 10, 23, 27, 33, 36 and 45 in the direction of Väike-Õismäe are being diverted via Pärnu Highway, Raudtee and Rahumäe roads, then to Tervise and Sütiste streets, ending up at Sõpruse Avenue where they will reach the Ehitajate junction, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

Buses 23, 36 and 45 will stop at the Nõmme, Kõue, Rahumäe, Kalmistu and Tervise bus stops while the work is ongoing.

Diverted public transport will follow the same route and stops in the opposite direction, towards Vana-Pääsküla and Männiku.

As noted the section of road is closed to private car, taxi and all other vehicle traffic, as well as pedestrians, for the duration of the works.

Other traffic disruption currently taking place in Tallinn includes the area surrounding the junction of Pirita and Narva roads, with work on the new Reidi Road linking the junction to the ferry harbor continuing to the end of the year.

More information from Transport Tallinn is here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

tallinn traffictallinn transportpublic transport in tallinntransport in tallinnnõmme hilltallinn buses


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

OPINION FESTIVAL 2019
MORE NEWS
09.08

Ministry of Culture to establish Tartu office on Pepleri Street

09.08

Passenger arriving from Kiev dies at Tallinn Airport

09.08

Estonia wants increased US involvement in backing Baltic region security

09.08

Opinion Festival: English-language panels happening on Friday

08.08

Mihkelson: Russia continuing to militarize Gulf of Finland

Opinion
Business
09.08

Irish Estonian Business Network closes its doors

09.08

Steel fabrications producer announces €10 million Narva extension project

09.08

June exports, imports down 8 percent on year

08.08

Estonia seeking to make e-residency more efficient for entrepreneurs

08.08

Government affirms record €1.86 billion revenue of state-owned companies

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
15:33

Businessman in kidnapping case gets community service plea bargain

14:51

ETV anchorman exchanges screen for ship galley in four-month voyage

14:45

Tartu Love Film Festival 'Tartuff' begins Monday night

13:48

Gallery: Birgitta Festival Ballet Gala brings full house to Pirita Convent

13:11

Competition Authority: Hospitals should be able to import all medicines

12:33

'Nightingales of Kreml' returning to stage in Narva

12:05

Business chiefs say Mart Helme foreign labor legal amends ineffective

11:07

Gallery: 9,000 people attend Paide Opinion Festival

09:38

Police chief named Ukraine EU mission advisor

08:55

Kontaveit, most other Estonian tennis players, fall in rankings

08:23

Nõmme hill traffic closures affect all traffic types for rest of August

11.08

Mining, energy trade unions planning picket in Tallinn

11.08

Prices of alcoholic beverages in Latvian stores not dropping yet

11.08

Prosecutor report: Domestic violence should be punished more severely

11.08

New nationwide digital registration system for medical services online

10.08

Defense minister: No reason to worry about Russian heliport on Gogland

10.08

Opinion Festival: English language panels on Saturday

10.08

Dutch daily: Partners of NATO air policing pilots trolled by Russians

10.08

Watch again: ERR News Opinion Festival panel discussion on immigration

09.08

Watch again: Youth of Europe Opinion Festival panel

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: