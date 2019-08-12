ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Gallery: Roadworks bring disruption to several main Tallinn routes ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Roadworks in Tallinn through August.
Photo: Roadworks in Tallinn through August. Author: Ken Mürk/ERR
Several major Tallinn thoroughfares are set to be closed during the remainder of August. The disruption arises from roadworks, particularly in the Nõmme district, on Tallinn's southern outskirts. Some of the work will last just a few days, with longer projects lasting the rest of this year.

As reported on ERR News, the Nõmme hill section of Ehitajate Road was closed to all traffic, including public transport, from Monday, with diversions taking buses via Pärnu Highway, to Aug. 25.

Rohula Street in Nõmme saw asphalt surfacing work between the junctions with Pärnu Highway and Pilliroo Street start Monday night. This work will take place at night during off-peak times to minimize disruption, through to Thursday.

More roadworks in the Nõmme district affects Valdeku, Õie and Raudtee Streets. The aim of the roadworks is to improve road safety and convenience, it is reported.

A stretch of Lennujaama Road from the junction with Tartu Highway was closed on Aug. 5. Roadworks there are aimed at increasing traffic capacity and are scheduled for completion by the end of September.

Ongoing construction of the Reidi Road, which is to link the Pirita road/Narva Highway junction in Kadriorg with the harbor area, has starting Monday led to just one lane in each direction open on Narva Highway, even during peak hours, between the Russalka Monument and the Must Luik shopping center.

Some lanes had already been closed due to the roadworks; the areas on either side of the road, both the seafront and Kadriorg Park, are under nature protection, making the opening of temporary lanes untenable.

Finally, road expansion works on the Tallinn-Rannamõisa-Kloogaranna road, a main arterial route to the commuter belt west of Tallinn, brings four lanes to a stretch where there had previously been two. The work started in late July and is likely to run to early 2020.

July saw disruption of Laagna Road, another major arterial route which runs from Kadriorg towards the residential district of Lasnamäe, as well as in other locales, while filming on forthcoming Hollywood thriller "Tenet" took place. This finished before the end of the month.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

nõmmereidi roadroadworks in tallinntraffic in tallinnroadwork in tallinn


