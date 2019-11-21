Tallinn's Reidi tee on track to open at end of November

The final work being carried out on Tallinn's Reidi tee is on schedule to finish at the end of the month, confirmed Kesklinn City District Elder Vladimir Svet (Centre).

"In the coming week, the city will gradually start accepting all the work [from the contractors], but there are still a few things that will need to be done after the road is opened," Svet told ERR. He said, for example, landscaping would probably take place in the spring.

Svet said work left to be carried out includes setting up traffic lights, city furniture and display boards, and fountain testing. "There will be several fountains, but they are not being used at the moment but will be in use in the spring," he said.

There are no major concerns with Reidi tee, Svet said. "If, after opening, faults or shortcomings are found, which is inevitable with such a large object, the city has a guarantee from the builder. If something is found, the builder must repair it at his own expense."

Svet says he is confident that the road will open next week on Friday, Nov. 29.

