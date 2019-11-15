Construction work on Tallinn's Reidi tee will be finished by the end of the month, ERR reported, currently, traffic can only drive one-way along the road but several streets will reopen on Friday.

On Friday evening, Petrooleumi tänav will be opened for traffic in the Port of Tallinn and two-way traffic will resume on Uus-Sadama.

Uus Sadama, which was temporarily open only from the city towards the harbor, will open in both directions in the port area, the City Center government said.

A section of Petrooleumi tänav will also be opened from the entrance of the D-terminal to Tuukri, which has been closed since Sept. 9.

At the moment, at the intersection of Pikksilma and Reidi tee, drivers can only travel one way towards Lasnamäe and Pirita. The whole road will open in late November.

Construction work on Nov. 15. Source: Kesklinna valitsus

Construction has been ongoing since July 2018, and has turned up a variety of archaeological finds along the way. The road features an extensive pedestrian promenade, including recreational facilities, and came with a price-tag of over €40 million, the bulk of which came from EU Cohesion Funds.

