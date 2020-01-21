Tallinn hoping to finish adjusting Reidi Road traffic lights by spring

Tallinn Transport Department is still in the process of adjusting traffic lights on the city's new Reidi Road to ensure the best possible traffic flow, but hopes to wrap up the process by spring.

Talvo Rüütelmaa, head of Tallinn Transport Department's Traffic Control Unit, told ERR that traffic has definitely improved around Pirita Road and Narva Highway.

"But we haven't yet achieved the effect that we had set as our goal," Rüütelmaa said. "For one thing, traffic flows are only just changing; some drivers are only just starting to discover the new opportunity [offered by Reidi Road]. For another, the traffic light system is still undergoing adjustments and is being transferred to a new software platform. It will still take a little while yet to reach the point where that effect is tangible."

The unit director added that the transport department hopes to finalize the traffic signal regime by spring or by summer at latest.

He said, however, that it was too early to make plans for the section of Narva Highway on the Kadriorg side of the road.

"It will make sense to start planning once traffic flows between Narva Highway and Reidi Road have been defined," Rüütelmaa said. "Then we will have to analyze whether the need exists for something new on Narva Highway, such as pedestrian or bike paths."

Reidi Road was officially opened to traffic on November 29 last year.

