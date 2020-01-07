Tallinn to introduce changeable speed limits and signs on Reidi tee

Starting on Wednesday, Tallinn's Transport Department will launch new signs on Reidi tee which will enable speed limits to be changed if too much traffic is on the road.

Deputy Head of Transport Department Talvo Rüütelmaa told ERR the speed limit set by electronic road signs will change between 30 and 50 km/h. "The speed limit will depend on the flow of traffic. If there are too many road users then the speed limit will be reduced to 30 kilometers per hour," he said.

Rüütelmaa said if the sign is turned off then the usual speed limit of 50 km/h applies on Reidi tee.

He did not say how this would apply to speeding fines or speed cameras. "Don't break the rules and you won't have to worry about anything," he said.

Reid tee was opened in November 2019. Until the end of the year, the traffic lights were in test mode and the maximum permitted speed on the road was 40 km/h.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!