Reidi tee speed cameras identify violations, but fines not issued yet

Speed camera near the Russalka statue on the side of Reidi tee
Speed camera near the Russalka statue on the side of Reidi tee Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Three speed cameras installed on an intersection on the relatively newly-opened Reidi tee flash when they identify a speeding violation, but do not lead to a driver being issued a ticket yet.

Karel Kranich, spokesperson at Tallinn City Office, told ERR that the cameras are operational and will identify speeding violations starting from 57 km/h (the road's speed limit is 50 km/h).

Work to make the issuing of fines fully functional is underway, Kranich said.

"The process of the cameras transferring [data] to the state, who deals with tickets, is currently half done."

Kranich added that in the month of August, a total of 875,315 vehicles traveled via Reidi tee, which runs along the waterfront and links the harbor area with the district of Kadriorg and was completed last year.

Kranich noted: "Of those, 14,857 exceeded the speed limit and 390 drivers ignored a red light. The maximum speed recorded was 139 km/h."

Reidi tee also boasts facilities for non-drivers including cycle lanes, benches and recreation areas, and soft-surfaces for runners.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

