Reidi tee speed cameras identify violations, but fines not issued yet

Three speed cameras installed on an intersection on the relatively newly-opened Reidi tee flash when they identify a speeding violation, but do not lead to a driver being issued a ticket yet.

Karel Kranich, spokesperson at Tallinn City Office, told ERR that the cameras are operational and will identify speeding violations starting from 57 km/h (the road's speed limit is 50 km/h).

Work to make the issuing of fines fully functional is underway, Kranich said.

"The process of the cameras transferring [data] to the state, who deals with tickets, is currently half done."

Kranich added that in the month of August, a total of 875,315 vehicles traveled via Reidi tee, which runs along the waterfront and links the harbor area with the district of Kadriorg and was completed last year.

Kranich noted: "Of those, 14,857 exceeded the speed limit and 390 drivers ignored a red light. The maximum speed recorded was 139 km/h."

Reidi tee also boasts facilities for non-drivers including cycle lanes, benches and recreation areas, and soft-surfaces for runners.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!