news

Five new traffic signs to be introduced ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
One of the newly-unveiled road signs.
One of the newly-unveiled road signs. Source: ERR
News

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications is coordinating new traffic signs with road custodians and other ministries. New signs warn against robotic cars and low-hanging branches for example.

Estonia will soon get a few new traffic signs the meaning of which might not be immediately clear from the images used, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Friday.

One new traffic sign is meant to warn people that self-driving or autonomous vehicles are being used on a particular road. There will also be a ski lift sign and signs to designate the beginning and end of frontier zones. Another new traffic sign will warn drivers of low-hanging branches on roads where protected species of trees cannot be pruned.

Permission for installing traffic signs will have to come from the owner of the road following an economy minister's regulation.

The frontier zone sign has been proposed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, while the rest are from the Road Administration. There are not many special traffic signs in Estonia, while many depict different animals as can be encountered in wooded areas or near parks.

"Not many experimental traffic sign permits are issued. The Road Administration only issues a few such permits annually. As concerns animals, those most likely to stray onto the road in a given area can be put on traffic signs," said Mait Klein, chief specialist of the economy ministry's transport and traffic service.

The new traffic sign designs have been sent out for coordination by road custodians, the Estonian Association of Cities and Rural Municipalities and the other ministries.

New signs should appear on the sides of roads from January 1.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:11

Cold weather arrives just in time for Tallinn Christmas tree, or vice versa

16:19

President formally releases Mailis Reps from education minister post

16:19

State weather service issues storm warnings

15:43

President Kaljulaid talks UNSC and Arctic Council on one-day Norway visit

15:10

Five new traffic signs to be introduced

14:17

Estonian Navy marks 102nd anniversary

12:45

Tõnis Saarts: Trumpism – an inevitable part of 21st century DNA

11:35

Opposition recognizes Reps decision

10:58

Day brings 305 coronavirus cases

10:29

CEO: Nordica's loss should remain under €20 million

09:43

Estonia and Norway to become Afghanistan penholders in UN Security Council

09:02

PM: Harju and Ida-Viru high school classes to be put on remote learning

20.11

Estonia adds 28 more Belarusian officials to entry ban list

20.11

Young people looking at teacher profession but would prefer to work abroad

20.11

Mailis Reps resigns as education minister

20.11

Nordic Combined World Cup stage in Otepää canceled

20.11

Martin Laas extends contract with Bora-Hansgrohe

20.11

Prime minister: Estonia will not purchase Russia's Sputnik vaccine

20.11

Video: Surfers in Pärnu enjoyed high winds

20.11

Masks mandatory for theater, cinema audiences from Monday

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: