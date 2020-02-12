ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Tallinn abandons idea to ​​permanently lower speed limits ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Cars on road in Tallinn.
Cars on road in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Residents of Tallinn do not support Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart's idea to ​​lower the speed limit on Tallinn's streets to 40 kilometers per hour, results from a survey show. The city now hopes to reduce drivers' speed with modern traffic lights and electronic signs.

The idea of ​​lowering the speed limit for vehicles to 40 kilometers per hour on Tallinn's roads was announced last autumn. This has been done in many cities around the world to streamline traffic flows and increase road capacity.

Satisfaction surveys, however, revealed Tallinners do not support the idea of ​​lowering the speed limit for vehicles, whether they are traveling by bus, car or bicycle. 

Therefore, a new system is being implemented so that traffic lights and traffic signs can be regulated based on operational information, which may result in lower speeds at certain times of day. This, in turn, will make the traffic smoother, Kõlvart said.

"I think that's the future, that systematically, you can adjust traffic based on what's going on," he said in an interview with ERR's Toomas Sildam.

Editor: Helen Wright

