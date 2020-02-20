Kõlvart: First transport network, then real estate

Long-term city planning means that Tallinn will have to put its foot down when it comes to developers' plans and map out its transport network before allowing real estate developments, Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart said.

Kõlvart said at business daily Äripäev's real estate conference on Thursday that no detailed plan holds provisions for social infrastructure because a detailed plan is just a map as opposed to an actual plan. "Can the city develop based solely on the vision of real estate developers?" he asked, referring to such processes as unsustainable, Pealinn writes.

Kõlvart asked whether it's possible to have a long-term city planning vision beyond mere market regulation and found that it would be necessary to map out the transport network before real estate development.

"This does not constitute overregulation but reduction of red tape instead. Proceedings should be more operative," Kõlvart said, adding that the big picture and longer vision is something developers cannot create by themselves, without the city.

Kõlvart also talked about parking organization that according to the mayor is a broader topic than just cars in the city. The mayor asked whether a simpler parking organization would motivate people to use public transport or start parking cars more chaotically.

"This is were ideology enters into play – the way people's mentality develops. People are giving up cars because it's environmentally friendly. This train of thought did not exist a decade ago," Kõlvart said.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!