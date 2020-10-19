news

Traffic accidents involving wild animals have almost tripled ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Kohatu greenway.
Kohatu greenway. Source: Road Administration (Maanteeamet)
News

While Estonia's Environmental Information Hotline received roughly 2,000-2,500 calls regarding wild animal accidents prior to 2015, the number grew to 3,500 in just a few years and has exceeded 6,000 in the last two years.

The section of Klooga highway between Muraste and Vääna-Jõesuu is one of the busiest places in Estonia in terms of accidents involving animals. The section sees some 14,000 cars pass through every day.

Wild animal expert Val Rajasaar told the "Osoon" nature program that highway fences are the last and most desperate measure to curb the number of accidents. "If no passage has been left for the animals, these fences do not work. Animals will pass under or over them or even go through them. The only measure that works is to ensure a passageway or crossings," Rajasaar said.

Ecoducts or greenways need to have gentle slopes and be wide enough for animals to start using them. They must also be in the right places, according to the expert. "Fewer [ecoducts] have been built than what has been recommended by experts. They are narrower than they need to be and as such constitute a waste of resources. They work for smaller game, but not necessarily for larger animals," Rajasaar said.

The expert said that wild animal paths have developed over centuries that allows traffic signs to be put up where they are likely to cross. He said that drivers should keep in mind that one animal crossing could soon be followed by others and that animals are more likely to cross roads in the twilight. Another reason why animals could be drawn to highways is carrion, insects and food scraps thrown out of vehicles by humans.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:28

Owner of Estonian IT company arrested in Belarus

15:53

Gallery: Ocean and Baltic Sea exhibitions opened at Seaplane Harbour

15:21

Photos: Coalition partners discussed government crisis in coalition council

15:10

Traffic accidents involving wild animals have almost tripled

14:31

Nordica hopes to conclude contract with LOT soon

14:30

Live: Three Seas Virtual Summit

13:59

Reps: EKRE needs to be reminded of the rule of law and the Constitution

13:28

Janek Mäggi: Reform has not managed to put its foot down

12:54

Coronavirus round-up: October 12-18

12:29

Chamber: Immigration quota distribution based on areas should be changed

12:01

Estonia has preliminary plan in place for coronavirus vaccinations

11:29

Golden week of domestic tourism: Spas full during school holiday

11:06

Finance minister: The question is whether EKRE trusts the prime minister Updated

11:00

Health Board: Seven new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed over 24 hours

10:51

Foreign minister's test results come back negative after COVID-19 scare

10:22

Health Board: Tallinn should end all distance learning after school break

09:55

Kaia Kanepi wins Cherbourg-en-Cotentin ITF tournament in straight sets

09:28

Tallinn Three Seas Virtual Summit live-linked Monday afternoon

08:52

New quarantine rules introduced for travelers from Baltic states, Finland

08:21

Weather: Rain and sleet here to stay until mid-week

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: