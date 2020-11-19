Most highways going to 100 km/h maximum speed from Friday

The maximum speed on Estonia's highways will be 100 km/h from Friday, reduced from 110 km/h for the winter period. This is higher than the usual 90 km/h winter maximum, with some stretches of larger highways even retaining the 110 km/h limit.

The change covers all "2+1" (i.e. two lanes in one direction, one in another – ed.) highways as well as some sections of "2+2" highways around Tallinn and on some stretches of the Tallinn-Tartu and Tallinn-Narva highways. The maximum speed on other roads remains 90 km/h, or lower if signposted.

A total of 36 km of highway will have the 110 km/h limit, with just under 100 km having the 100 km/h restriction.

Electronic signs will also vary the speed limit on some stretches of highway.

Some stretches of highway will have a 90 km/h limit, particularly where wildlife strike is riskier or close to areas with higher volumes of pedestrians.

The Road Administration (Maanteeamet) stresses that the limits are maximums, and during poor winter conditions drivers should reduce speeds.

Cars must additionally be fitted with winter tires from December 1. Studded winter tires have been permitted since mid-October. These are barred outside of winter and have faced controversy over the supposed high volumes of dust they churn up when driving on roads in the capital and other settlements.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!