news

Most highways going to 100 km/h maximum speed from Friday ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Stretch of highway in northern Estonia.
Stretch of highway in northern Estonia. Source: Road Administration
News

The maximum speed on Estonia's highways will be 100 km/h from Friday, reduced from 110 km/h for the winter period. This is higher than the usual 90 km/h winter maximum, with some stretches of larger highways even retaining the 110 km/h limit.

The change covers all "2+1" (i.e. two lanes in one direction, one in another – ed.) highways as well as some sections of "2+2" highways around Tallinn and on some stretches of the Tallinn-Tartu and Tallinn-Narva highways. The maximum speed on other roads remains 90 km/h, or lower if signposted.

A total of 36 km of highway will have the 110 km/h limit, with just under 100 km having the 100 km/h restriction.

Electronic signs will also vary the speed limit on some stretches of highway.

Some stretches of highway will have a 90 km/h limit, particularly where wildlife strike is riskier or close to areas with higher volumes of pedestrians.

The Road Administration (Maanteeamet) stresses that the limits are maximums, and during poor winter conditions drivers should reduce speeds.

Cars must additionally be fitted with winter tires from December 1. Studded winter tires have been permitted since mid-October. These are barred outside of winter and have faced controversy over the supposed high volumes of dust they churn up when driving on roads in the capital and other settlements.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19.11

Foreign minister calls for additional EU sanctions on Belarus

19.11

President to talk arctic and the UN on official Norway visit Friday

19.11

Finnish government to loan Tallink €100 million

19.11

Most highways going to 100 km/h maximum speed from Friday

19.11

Tallinn pub bans MPs, to highlight effects of COVID-19 restrictions

19.11

Vox Clamantis album nominated for Edison Award

19.11

Estonian companies sign European Space Agency cyber security deal

19.11

Defense ministry reorganization sees new defense readiness post created

19.11

Government green-lights sick pay from day two of illness

19.11

Stormy conditions cut power off from close to 3,000 households

19.11

Kelly Sildaru qualifies first at World Championships

19.11

Tallinn Christmas market going ahead, on smaller scale

19.11

Video: Person ends up in "Aktuaalne kaamera" interview, tries to sneak off

19.11

Overview: 2020 high school state exam results

19.11

Lawyers: Õhtuleht did act unethically in publishing Reps children photos

19.11

Education minister: I used ministry car disproportionately

19.11

Tallinn sells empty Toom-Kooli tänav building to Riigikogu

19.11

Ratings: Estonia 200 second only to Reform

19.11

Health Board: Record 414 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed, two deaths

19.11

'Pealtnägija': Luik, Madise, Reinsalu listed possible next presidents

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: