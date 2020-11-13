Tallinn 2035 strategy sets ambitious targets for city's future

Five thousand Tallinn residents have contributed to the capital's new development strategy which sees a future Tallinn as a green city with citizen friendly urban space and caring people.

The Tallinn 2035 development strategy focuses on six goals, which cover the topics of urban space, community, green revolution, world city, proximity to home, as well as a healthy and mobile lifestyle.

"Our mission is to design Tallinn in a way that it would be the best possible home for our citizens, attractive destination for tourists and a good starting point for those who begin their journey from here. We also have a goal to be one of the leaders of the green mindset in Estonia: the economy and a way of life here will improve our well-being and inspire others," said mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center).

The strategy concentrates on values and the change of the mindset, which will help the city to reach its goals within the next 15 years, rather than focusing on expanding particular streets, parks or other developments.

"Based on the milestones marked in the development strategy, we are also creating many exciting urban spatial developments – for example constructing the largest park in Estonia – Tondiraba, building a pollinator highway, we will realize the tram connection between the port and the city centre and also the Rävala transport corridor. The goals of the development strategy are realistically achievable and will help to increase Tallinn's competitiveness as a living and business environment, of course with the principles of sustainability and climate friendliness kept in mind," the mayor said.

Tallinn 2035's six sub-objectives include designing a citizen friendly urban area, opening the city to the sea, connecting green networks, smart economy, value learning, science and innovation, culture and events, supporting healthy lifestyles, a new level of urban mobility, developing circular economy, support biodiverse natural environment in the city, preserve cultural heritage, enhance safe eand citizen friendly environment, consideration of each other and strong civil society.

Citizens, who participated in all of the four stages of the strategy's process, have shared their own and their organizations' ideas, evaluated the intermediate options of the development strategy, participated in workshops, answered questionnaires and also evaluated the diferent variants of our vision.

"I am very glad that thousands of people contributed to the creation of this very important base document, the input they provided has is invaluable," said the mayor Mihhail Kõlvart.

Tallinn's City Council will soon discuss the Tallinn 2035 development strategy, and, upon its adoption, it will become a roadmap for the city organization. As an employer, the city of Tallinn is the largest organization in Estonia, employing almost 20,000 people who work for the city's residents.



