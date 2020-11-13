news

Tallinn 2035 strategy sets ambitious targets for city's future ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
News

Five thousand Tallinn residents have contributed to the capital's new development strategy which sees a future Tallinn as a green city with citizen friendly urban space and caring people.

The Tallinn 2035 development strategy focuses on six goals, which cover the topics of urban space, community, green revolution, world city, proximity to home, as well as a healthy and mobile lifestyle.

"Our mission is to design Tallinn in a way that it would be the best possible home for our citizens, attractive destination for tourists and a good starting point for those who begin their journey from here. We also have a goal to be one of the leaders of the green mindset in Estonia: the economy and a way of life here will improve our well-being and inspire others," said mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center).

The strategy concentrates on values and the change of the mindset, which will help the city to reach its goals within the next 15 years, rather than focusing on expanding particular streets, parks or other developments.

"Based on the milestones marked in the development strategy, we are also creating many exciting urban spatial developments – for example constructing the largest park in Estonia – Tondiraba, building a pollinator highway, we will realize the tram connection between the port and the city centre and also the Rävala transport corridor.  The goals of the development strategy are realistically achievable and will help to increase Tallinn's competitiveness as a living and business environment, of course with the principles of sustainability and climate friendliness kept in mind," the mayor said.

Tallinn 2035's six sub-objectives include designing a citizen friendly urban area, opening the city to the sea, connecting green networks, smart economy, value  learning, science and innovation, culture and events, supporting healthy lifestyles, a new level of urban mobility, developing circular economy, support biodiverse natural environment in the city, preserve cultural heritage, enhance safe eand citizen friendly environment, consideration of each other and strong civil society.

Citizens, who participated in all of the four stages of the strategy's process, have shared their own and their organizations' ideas, evaluated the intermediate options of the development strategy, participated in workshops, answered questionnaires and also evaluated the diferent variants of our vision.

"I am very glad that thousands of people contributed to the creation of this very important base document, the input they provided has is invaluable," said the mayor Mihhail Kõlvart.

Tallinn's City Council will soon discuss the Tallinn 2035 development strategy, and, upon its adoption, it will become a roadmap for the city organization. As an employer, the city of Tallinn is the largest organization in Estonia, employing almost 20,000 people who work for the city's residents.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:54

Estonian leaders call on residents to follow rules to stop coronavirus

17:27

Tallinn hospitals bar fathers from maternity units after child is born

16:55

Tartu City Government closing most public offices until end of 2020

16:27

Most Estonian building sites not following safety rules

15:58

Tallinn 2035 strategy sets ambitious targets for city's future

14:49

Reinsalu: Killing of Bandarenka must bring new EU sanctions on Belarus

14:28

Health Board: 259 new cases of coronavirus recorded, four deaths Updated

14:22

Construction of Tartu's ice skating rink starts on Town Hall Square

13:49

Marriage referendum could get stuck in the Riigikogu

13:18

Unlikely Baltic Sea Art Port will be built in Pärnu

12:26

Health Board, University of Tartu coronavirus to start saliva tests survey

11:55

Gallery: Black Nights Film Festival opens at Tallinn's Coca-Cola Plaza

11:25

Tallinn's Aegna to be transformed into smart eco island

10:23

Sikkut: I hope marriage plebiscite stays in background

09:47

Fischer: Thursday's record high covid cases were result of lab backlog

09:17

Alar Laneman confirms he is EKRE's minister of interior candidate

08:45

Government agrees 2+2, opening hours restrictions

08:16

Unemployment rises by nearly 5,000 persons in the third quarter

12.11

RIA: Speeding up election information system development increases costs

12.11

President appoints new environment minister

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: