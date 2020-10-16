During winter some road speeds will remain at 100 km/h and 110 km/h

Unlike previous winters, the Road Administration will maintain a speed limit of 100 km/h this winter on the Tallinn ring road and on the Tallinn-Tartu and Tallinn-Narva highways.

In addition, the 100 km/h restriction will remain in force on all sections of 2+1 roads, said Raido Randmaa, Road Maintenance Director of the Road Administration. Previously, all roads speeds were capped at 90 km/h during winter.

Of the 2+2 roads, 100 km/h will remain valid on the Tallinn ring road, on the sections of the Tallinn – Tartu and Tallinn – Narva roads. Higher speeds will be set in places where the traffic environment is finished. On those sections where there is a greater risk of wildlife and pedestrian accidents, the speed will be dropped to 90 km/h for the winter.

If there are good driving conditions, the Road Administration can increase the speed limit to 110 km/h during the winter period on the Laagri – Ääsmäe section of the Tallinn – Pärnu highway and the Kose – Võõbu section of the Tallinn – Tartu highway.

Although the temperature is expected to drop to 0 degrees in the coming nights and black ice may form on the roads, the Road Administration is not yet lowering the summer speed limits. They are valid as long as weather and road conditions allow.

"We give road users more responsibility when driving in winter conditions. We will definitely remind you that the maximum speed limit is not mandatory and the weather and road conditions must always be observed when choosing a driving speed," Randmaa noted.

Randmaa added that all these roads have higher requirements for winter maintenance, which are similar to those in force in the Nordic countries.

"We have seen from the experience of the Nordic countries that road users take road conditions into account and understand that the maximum speed limit is not an obligation but an option. We hope that our road users will follow it as well," he said.

Studded tires can be fitted to cars from October 15, winter tires must be on all cars by December 1.

--

