news

During winter some road speeds will remain at 100 km/h and 110 km/h ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
A map of where road speeds will stay at 100 or 100 this winter.
A map of where road speeds will stay at 100 or 100 this winter. Source: Maanteeamet
News

Unlike previous winters, the Road Administration will maintain a speed limit of 100 km/h this winter on the Tallinn ring road and on the Tallinn-Tartu and Tallinn-Narva highways.

In addition, the 100 km/h restriction will remain in force on all sections of 2+1 roads, said Raido Randmaa, Road Maintenance Director of the Road Administration. Previously, all roads speeds were capped at 90 km/h during winter.

Of the 2+2 roads, 100 km/h will remain valid on the Tallinn ring road, on the sections of the Tallinn – Tartu and Tallinn – Narva roads. Higher speeds will be set in places where the traffic environment is finished. On those sections where there is a greater risk of wildlife and pedestrian accidents, the speed will be dropped to 90 km/h for the winter.

If there are good driving conditions, the Road Administration can increase the speed limit to 110 km/h during the winter period on the Laagri – Ääsmäe section of the Tallinn – Pärnu highway and the Kose – Võõbu section of the Tallinn – Tartu highway.

Although the temperature is expected to drop to 0 degrees in the coming nights and black ice may form on the roads, the Road Administration is not yet lowering the summer speed limits. They are valid as long as weather and road conditions allow. 

"We give road users more responsibility when driving in winter conditions. We will definitely remind you that the maximum speed limit is not mandatory and the weather and road conditions must always be observed when choosing a driving speed," Randmaa noted.

Randmaa added that all these roads have higher requirements for winter maintenance, which are similar to those in force in the Nordic countries.

"We have seen from the experience of the Nordic countries that road users take road conditions into account and understand that the maximum speed limit is not an obligation but an option. We hope that our road users will follow it as well," he said.

Studded tires can be fitted to cars from October 15, winter tires must be on all cars by December 1.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:49

Taavi Rõivas: I have climbed my political peaks

16:25

Hunt visits his first home team Bengals for try-out

16:00

During winter some road speeds will remain at 100 km/h and 110 km/h

15:47

Visually impaired struggle to move around in Estonia's cities

15:10

Gallery: Exhibition of photographed dreams opened in Dokfoto center

14:42

Kaia Kanepi through to quarterfinals in Cherbourg-en-Cotentin

14:20

Former Danske Bank building sold to BigBank

14:01

Construction of Risti wind farm questioned by local municipality

13:30

Tarmo Soomere: R&D funding hitting 1 percent of GDP start of a new era

13:07

Data Protection Inspectorate: local governments cover for officials

12:45

Gallery: 1,136 young people start conscript service in October

12:14

Third free food distribution cupboard opens in Tartu

11:40

Huawei asks government to review communications networks regulation

11:13

Jõks: Estonia's liberal attitude towards fighting coronavirus is effective

10:54

Health Board: 37 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed over last 24 hours

10:42

Weather: Cold temperatures will remain through weekend and next week

10:11

Experts: Tartu-Tallinn track should be straightened before electrification

09:38

Estonian figure skater Eva-Lotta Kiibus currently second in Budapest

09:06

Physicians Association: No idea where this year's flu vaccine has gone

08:33

Tallinn will not hold traditional Christmas market in 2020

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: