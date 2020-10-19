Weather: Rain and sleet here to stay until mid-week

Rain and sleet hit Estonia in many regions overnight into Monday with the wet conditions forecast to continue throughout the week.

Monday morning temperatures will remain in the -1 to +3 range with westerly winds of 5-12 m/s, gusts up to 22 m/s on coasts, forecast.

The day will continue with sleet and rain, northwesterly winds will pick up strong and blow up to 15 m/s inland and gusts of 23 m/s are forecast on the coasts. Day temperatures will range from 2-8C and the sun might even peek out in Western Estonia and the islands.

Weather for Monday, October 19. Source: ERR

As a cold and wet air mass covers Estonia, the fall-like weather is here to stay until mid-week as Tuesday will already see a decrease in the amount of precipitation and wind. Overnight temperatures will still go below zero and daily temperatures will not exceed 10C until the end of the week.

Weather for October 20-23, as of Monday, October 19. Source: ERR

