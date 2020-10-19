news

Weather: Rain and sleet here to stay until mid-week ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Sleet over Tallinn.
Sleet over Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Rain and sleet hit Estonia in many regions overnight into Monday with the wet conditions forecast to continue throughout the week.

Monday morning temperatures will remain in the -1 to +3 range with westerly winds of 5-12 m/s, gusts up to 22 m/s on coasts, forecast.

The day will continue with sleet and rain, northwesterly winds will pick up strong and blow up to 15 m/s inland and gusts of 23 m/s are forecast on the coasts. Day temperatures will range from 2-8C and the sun might even peek out in Western Estonia and the islands.

Weather for Monday, October 19. Source: ERR

As a cold and wet air mass covers Estonia, the fall-like weather is here to stay until mid-week as Tuesday will already see a decrease in the amount of precipitation and wind. Overnight temperatures will still go below zero and daily temperatures will not exceed 10C until the end of the week.

Weather for October 20-23, as of Monday, October 19. Source: ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:29

Golden week of domestic tourism: Spas full during school holiday

11:06

Finance minister: The question is whether EKRE trusts the prime minister Updated

11:00

Health Board: Seven new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed over 24 hours

10:51

Foreign minister's test results come back negative after COVID-19 scare

10:22

Health Board: Tallinn should end all distance learning after school break

09:55

Kaia Kanepi wins Cherbourg-en-Cotentin ITF tournament in straight sets

09:28

Tallinn Three Seas Virtual Summit live-linked Monday afternoon

08:52

New quarantine rules introduced for travelers from Baltic states, Finland

08:21

Weather: Rain and sleet here to stay until mid-week

18.10

Health Board urges responsibility in avoiding school break COVID-19 rise

18.10

Gallery: Pro-LGBT+ central Tallinn protest passes off largely peaceably

18.10

NATO Battlegroup tanks compete with allies in Latvia firing exercise

18.10

Health Board: 26 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

18.10

Minister: Pandemic slowed marriage, and also divorce rates, even further

18.10

NATO Battlegroup honors Rakvere Hospital manager for outstanding service

18.10

Prime minister: Interior minister LGBT+ words harmful to coalition's health

17.10

Kaljulaid: Helme's comments about LGBT community are 'simply revolting'

17.10

Ratas tells interior minister homophobia not part of coalition agreement

17.10

Estonia allocates €500,000 for Belarusian development cooperation program

17.10

Estonia to contribute up to €100 million for coronavirus analyzes

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: