Weather: Rain and sleet here to stay until mid-week

Rain and sleet hit Estonia in many regions overnight into Monday with the wet conditions forecast to continue throughout the week.
Monday morning temperatures will remain in the -1 to +3 range with westerly winds of 5-12 m/s, gusts up to 22 m/s on coasts, forecast.
The day will continue with sleet and rain, northwesterly winds will pick up strong and blow up to 15 m/s inland and gusts of 23 m/s are forecast on the coasts. Day temperatures will range from 2-8C and the sun might even peek out in Western Estonia and the islands.
As a cold and wet air mass covers Estonia, the fall-like weather is here to stay until mid-week as Tuesday will already see a decrease in the amount of precipitation and wind. Overnight temperatures will still go below zero and daily temperatures will not exceed 10C until the end of the week.
Editor: Kristjan Kallaste
