October significantly warmer than average this year

October 2020 was significantly warmer than the long-term average of the month in Estonia, the state weather service (Riigi ilmateenistus) says, with the mercury topping 20C at one point.

The average air temperature in October stood at 9.5C, 2.8 degrees warmer than the average for the time of year.

The highest temperature reading through October, 20.6C, was recorded in the northern coastal town of Kunda on October 5.

Sunshine was slightly over the average for the time of year, at 89.2 hours through the month, three percentage points over the regular average.

The low for the month was -3.7C, recorded on October 21 in the town of Jõhvi, Ida-Viru County.

Even rainfall records were better than average for October, at 66 mm – about 90 percent of the long-term mean figure.

The highest rainfall in one day was the 32 mm recorded at Lääne-Nigula in the west of the country, on October 19.

In general the best of the weather was in the first half of the month, with records for October set in terms of temperature in four towns early on in the month.

The weather deteriorated in the second half of the month, though this was more a reversion to normal conditions for the time of year.

The last significant storm was on September 18.

