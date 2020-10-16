Weather: Cold temperatures will remain through weekend and next week

Early Friday morning saw rain go through coastal regions and southern Estonia but it will clear up for the day. Morning temperatures will remain in the 1-6C range and northerly winds will gust up to 11 m/s.

The day will see intermittent cloud coverage with occasional showers possible. Northerly winds will blow in the 3-9 m/s range and temperatures will not exceed 9C.

Weather for Friday, October 16. Source: ERR

Saturday will mostly be dry but some rain clouds are set to reach northwestern Estonia, bringin with considerable wind on the coasts of the Gulf of Finland. The night will be cold, possibly dipping into the negatives, but daily highs will remain around 10C.

Sunday will see rain clouds come in from the northwest and move southeast, with rain forecast all through the day with sleet and perhaps even snow possible, as increasing airflow going north will bring rapid cold.

Estonia will be under a wet and cold air mass in the coming week with showers, sleet and snow forecast to trade places. Winds are volatile and daily highs will not exceed 5C in most regions.

Weather for October 17-20, as of Friday, October 16. Source: ERR

--

