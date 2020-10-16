news

Weather: Cold temperatures will remain through weekend and next week ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Viljandi in fall.
Viljandi in fall. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Early Friday morning saw rain go through coastal regions and southern Estonia but it will clear up for the day. Morning temperatures will remain in the 1-6C range and northerly winds will gust up to 11 m/s.

The day will see intermittent cloud coverage with occasional showers possible. Northerly winds will blow in the 3-9 m/s range and temperatures will not exceed 9C.

Weather for Friday, October 16. Source: ERR

Saturday will mostly be dry but some rain clouds are set to reach northwestern Estonia, bringin with considerable wind on the coasts of the Gulf of Finland. The night will be cold, possibly dipping into the negatives, but daily highs will remain around 10C.

Sunday will see rain clouds come in from the northwest and move southeast, with rain forecast all through the day with sleet and perhaps even snow possible, as increasing airflow going north will bring rapid cold.

Estonia will be under a wet and cold air mass in the coming week with showers, sleet and snow forecast to trade places. Winds are volatile and daily highs will not exceed 5C in most regions.

Weather for October 17-20, as of Friday, October 16. Source: ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:40

Huawei asks government to review communications networks regulation

11:13

Jõks: Estonia's liberal attitude towards fighting coronavirus is effective

10:54

Health Board: 37 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed over last 24 hours

10:42

Weather: Cold temperatures will remain through weekend and next week

10:11

Experts: Tartu-Tallinn track should be straightened before electrification

09:38

Estonian figure skater Eva-Lotta Kiibus currently second in Budapest

09:06

Physicians Association: No idea where this year's flu vaccine has gone

08:33

Tallinn will not hold traditional Christmas market in 2020

08:05

Government confirms €30 million support package for Nordica Updated

15.10

Estonia gives €100,000 to help humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

15.10

Late night alcohol sales ban extended by one month

15.10

Former Prime Minister Taavi Rõivas to leave politics, move into business Updated

15.10

Tiit Terik: At least one reason for pensions hike

15.10

Centenary of Finland, Soviet Russia peace agreement signing marked in Tartu

15.10

Property developers complain to EU Commission about Porto Franco loan

15.10

Health Board: 33 new coronavirus cases recorded in last 24 hours Updated

15.10

Vesterbacka to handle Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel environmental survey

15.10

Estonia to apply for Arctic Council observer status by end of 2020

15.10

Scientist: Noise causes heart disease in 100 Tallinn citizens yearly

15.10

Kalev/Cramo players test negative for coronavirus

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: