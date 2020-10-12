Weather: Showers forecast for coming days, sleet could hit on Friday

Monday morning is forecast to have intermittent cloud coverage with a small possibility for showers and fog in some regions. Southerly and southwesterly winds of 3-8 m/s are forecast with temperatures not exceeding 10C in the morning.

A small high pressure area from the East will bring clear skies but occasional showers to the Baltics for Monday. Estonia will sit on the side of the pressure area with colder air and calmer winds, the latter bringing with a chance of fog.

The day will see occasional showers, mainly in Western Estonia, with a volatile set of cloudiness. Southerly and southwesterly winds will maintain speeds of 2-8 m/s with gusts of 12 m/s possible on the coasts and islands. Temperatures will stay around 12C with small fluctuation possible.

Weather for Monday, October 12. Source: ERR

On Tuesday, a low pressure area from the South will reach the Baltics which will bring occasional showers and temperatures somewhere in the range of 10C.

The coming week overall will be rather grey with rain clouds set to develop often. Estonia could also see the first sleet of fall on Friday, meaning the warmer times are now behind us and average temperatures are set to continue dropping, hitting 6C on Friday. The overnight temperatures are also dropping with Friday night forecast to be a cold one of 3C.

Weather for October 13-16, as of Monday, October 12. Source: ERR

