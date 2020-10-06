Warm weather records set in four Estonian cities on Monday

Monday saw record-breaking temperatures for October 5 in four towns across Estonia.

The four cities to record new all-time highs, since records began, for October 5 were Tallinn, Pärnu, Tartu and Narva.

The highest air temperature overall, 21.2C, was registered in the northwestern town of Haapsalu in the afternoon, the national weather service (Riigi ilmateenistus) said on Monday

The new record for Tallinn is 20C, compared with the previous figure of 18.6C recorded in 1967. In the southwestern resort town of Pärnu, the new record measured on Monday is 20.4C, compared with a previous high of 18.7C recorded in 1984.

The city of Tartu saw its record for October 5 rise by 0.1 degrees to 20C on Monday, from its previous high dating from 1966. The northeastern border town of Narva meanwhile recorded 19.6C on Monday, up from the previous record of 18.8C, also in 1966.

The coming week will be volatile but warm with rain forecast for most days until Friday. Temperatures will drop from Monday's high of 20C and will stabilize at around 15C for the week.

Overnight temperatures will average around 10C for the week, with a colder night forecast on Wednesday.

