news

Warm weather records set in four Estonian cities on Monday ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
September sunshine in Tallinn.
September sunshine in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Monday saw record-breaking temperatures for October 5 in four towns across Estonia.

The four cities to record new all-time highs, since records began, for October 5 were Tallinn, Pärnu, Tartu and Narva.

The highest air temperature overall, 21.2C, was registered in the northwestern town of Haapsalu in the afternoon, the national weather service (Riigi ilmateenistus) said on Monday

The new record for Tallinn is 20C, compared with the previous figure of 18.6C recorded in 1967. In the southwestern resort town of Pärnu, the new record measured on Monday is 20.4C, compared with a previous high of 18.7C recorded in 1984.

The city of Tartu saw its record for October 5 rise by 0.1 degrees to 20C on Monday, from its previous high dating from 1966. The northeastern border town of Narva meanwhile recorded 19.6C on Monday, up from the previous record of 18.8C, also in 1966.

The coming week will be volatile but warm with rain forecast for most days until Friday. Temperatures will drop from Monday's high of 20C and will stabilize at around 15C for the week.

Overnight temperatures will average around 10C for the week, with a colder night forecast on Wednesday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste, Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:41

Government proposes further investigation into Estonia ferry disaster

17:18

Bank of Estonia to issue new two-cent and 20-cent coins

16:26

National football team preparing for three October home games

16:00

Võru hospital wants over €4 million to improve isolation wards

15:58

Government decides against tourism voucher scheme

15:32

Kalev/Cramo falls to corona-stricken BC Khimki in VTB United League

15:07

Gallery: Statue of poet Kalju Lepik unveiled on eve of 100th birthday

14:41

Paper: Pharmacies hoarding flu vaccines, will not sell to family doctors

14:16

New service gives property owners control over who registered at an address

13:53

Numbers of injury cases involving electric scooters growing in Estonia

13:43

Biodiverse flower meadow to be created in center of Tartu

13:14

Gallery: Sculpture dedicated to famous stray dog ​​unveiled in Tallinn

12:53

Russia's FSB suspect armed forces serviceman of spying for Estonia

12:43

Health Board recommends travel only when unavoidable

12:19

Health Board: 42 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours Updated

12:16

Record number of women sign up for military service in 2020

11:42

Riigikogu finance committee to discuss state budget with ministers

11:16

Coronavirus-hit Tallinn spa center wants €12-million state loan

10:44

Statistics: In August, domestic tourists outnumbered foreign tourists again

10:12

Warm weather records set in four Estonian cities on Monday

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: