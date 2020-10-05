news

Weather: Monday forecast to be warm with occasional showers ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Rain.
Rain. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

After a rainy night, Monday morning could still see showers but the likelihood of rain will decrease during the day, with cloud coverage clearing up, southerly winds of around 11 m/s are forecast, with gusts reaching 15 m/s. Temperatures will remain in the 14-15C range.

The day will be partly cloudy but occasional showers may still occur. Southerly winds will drop to 3-8 m/s and temperatures will rise to 16-20C.

Weather for Monday, October 5 Source: ERR

The coming week will be volatile but warm with rain forecast for most days until Friday. Temperatures will drop from Monday's high of 20C and will stabilize around 15C for the week.

Overnight temperatures will average around 10C for the week, with a colder night forecast on Wednesday.

The Baltic Sea countries will stay on the Eastern side of a low pressure area coming from Great Britain and as the pressure drops a bit, showers will also concurrently become more rare in the area for Monday.

The low pressure from the British Isles will send another wave of rain and stormy weathers toward Northern Europe and the Baltics on Tuesday.

Weather for October 6-9, as of Monday, October 5. Source: ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:23

Finnish health board mulling easing travel restrictions

16:51

Kihnu island residents unhappy with changes in ferry traffic regulations

16:12

Consumer rights group suing Turkish Airlines over flight delay compensation

15:53

Social minister sees Tallinn Hospital 2026 completion as realistic

15:21

Tallinn-Brussels direct flights open for first time since March

14:56

State to raise benefits for unemployed entrepreneurs next year

14:43

Coronavirus round-up: September 28 - October 4 Updated

14:26

Festival organizers: Digital festival can't fully replace regular events

14:09

Watch again: OECD faces major transition, says Kaljulaid on candidacy Updated

13:42

Tallink travel numbers for September down 66 percent from last year

12:47

Ken Torn comes in second at ERC3 Rally Fafe Montelongo

12:39

Temporary barriers set up around Maarjamäe World War Two memorial

11:42

Cyclist Kangert eighth overall after first two Giro d'Italia stages

11:16

Prosecutor, lawyers appeal Savisaar corruption ruling to Supreme Court

10:44

Health Board: 10 new COVID-19 cases discovered over last 24 hours

10:37

Real estate companies predict recovery from crisis, followed by stability

10:01

Hunt and Saints prevail over Detroit Lions after slow start

09:33

Health board emergency medicine chief: We need to get used to face-masks

08:56

Tourism companies eager for further flight restriction relaxations

08:32

US-Russia nuclear non-proliferation talks taking place in Helsinki Monday

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: