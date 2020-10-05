After a rainy night, Monday morning could still see showers but the likelihood of rain will decrease during the day, with cloud coverage clearing up, southerly winds of around 11 m/s are forecast, with gusts reaching 15 m/s. Temperatures will remain in the 14-15C range.

The day will be partly cloudy but occasional showers may still occur. Southerly winds will drop to 3-8 m/s and temperatures will rise to 16-20C.

Weather for Monday, October 5 Source: ERR

The coming week will be volatile but warm with rain forecast for most days until Friday. Temperatures will drop from Monday's high of 20C and will stabilize around 15C for the week.

Overnight temperatures will average around 10C for the week, with a colder night forecast on Wednesday.

The Baltic Sea countries will stay on the Eastern side of a low pressure area coming from Great Britain and as the pressure drops a bit, showers will also concurrently become more rare in the area for Monday.

The low pressure from the British Isles will send another wave of rain and stormy weathers toward Northern Europe and the Baltics on Tuesday.

Weather for October 6-9, as of Monday, October 5. Source: ERR

