Video: Surfers in Pärnu enjoyed high winds

While most Estonians were enduring stormy conditions throughout Thursday, surfers in Pärnu were enjoying the high winds by kiteboarding.

Winds are suitable for surfers if they blow from sea toward land, otherwise they might be swept up and taken toward the sea, ETV's daily affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Thursday.

Around a dozen surfers on Pärnu beach faced off against the waves on Thursday with people on the coast coming out just to see the extreme athletes in action.

"Aktuaalne kaamera" also showed a clip of stormy winds causing scaffolding attached to an apartment building in Sindi to collapse.

Gusts of up to 25 m/s on the coast, and as high as 20 m/s inland, hit Estonia on Thursday. Speeds of 21 m/s or more constitute a storm.

Grid distributor Elektrilevi announced on Thursday evening that the storm caused almost 18,000 households to be without power at some point during the day. The distributor removed some 115 failures, most of them in Järva, Rapla and Harju counties.

Elektrilevi also operates an interruptions map in real time, here.

