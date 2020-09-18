Weather: Storm Alia dying down, replaced by warmer temperatures

Storm Alia, which made landfall in Estonia Thursday morning and has led to thousands of power outages and at least two injuries, has largely blown over Friday morning, giving way to fairly clear skies in the west and center, more cloud cover in the east.

The wind will still be from the northwest, but with speeds of 7-10 m/s in gusts of up to 15 m/s, compared with gusts in excess of 30 m/s during the peak of the storm.

Friday's weather. Source: ERR

Daytime temperatures will be quite warm, from 12-13C in the east to as high as 16C in the southwest.

Weekend weather. Source: ERR

The weekend will see some rain, continuing into the new week, with daytime temperatures in the mid-teens, chillier at night, particularly Sunday night where it will average 5C.

