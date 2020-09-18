news

Weather: Storm Alia dying down, replaced by warmer temperatures ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Thursday's stormy conditions, here at Rohuküla Harbor, are set to peter out Friday.
Thursday's stormy conditions, here at Rohuküla Harbor, are set to peter out Friday. Source: Juhan Hepner/ERR
News

Storm Alia, which made landfall in Estonia Thursday morning and has led to thousands of power outages and at least two injuries, has largely blown over Friday morning, giving way to fairly clear skies in the west and center, more cloud cover in the east.

The wind will still be from the northwest, but with speeds of 7-10 m/s in gusts of up to 15 m/s, compared with gusts in excess of 30 m/s during the peak of the storm.

Friday's weather. Source: ERR

Daytime temperatures will be quite warm, from 12-13C in the east to as high as 16C in the southwest.

Weekend weather. Source: ERR

The weekend will see some rain, continuing into the new week, with daytime temperatures in the mid-teens, chillier at night, particularly Sunday night where it will average 5C.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:49

Weather: Storm Alia dying down, replaced by warmer temperatures

09:22

FC Flora advances to next round of UEFA Europa League

08:56

Health Board: Average age of patients hospitalized with coronavirus drops Updated

08:51

11,500 households' power restored after Storm Alia, thousands still cut off

08:24

Bolt aims to be climate positive with its e-scooters globally by year end

07:52

Late-night alcohol sales ban to be implemented nationally from next weekend

17.09

Estonia paying in €1.5 million to EU coronavirus vaccine fund

17.09

SEB: Almost 25 percent of Estonian companies cut wage during crisis

17.09

Survey: How did you get news, information during the emergency situation?

17.09

Madise: Marriage referendum binding, should not accompany local elections

17.09

Kontaveit out of Italian Open, picks up injury

17.09

NyxAir ready to take on Saaremaa flight link activities

17.09

Raimond Kaljulaid: Opposition awake but there is room for improvement

17.09

Storm leaves more than 6,000 households without power Updated

17.09

Pealtnägija|Foreign students falling victim to fictitious real estate ads

17.09

Government to revoke 10 citizenships acquired illegally

17.09

Weekly Maaleht editor-in-chief to step down

17.09

Estonia joins Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund with €20 million

17.09

Estonian sports teams could play home games in other countries

17.09

Millions sign up across the world for Saturday's World Cleanup Day

err news turns 10

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: