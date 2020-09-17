A cloudy and rainy morning accompanied with stormy winds of 25 m/s on the coasts and 30 m/s on the islands has hit Estonia as a result of pressure areas colliding in Europe. A level 2 storm warning has been cast on Estonia with the state weather service forecasting the storm to calm considerably by Thursday night.

A high pressure area has stayed over Mid-Europe for some time now. A low pressure area remained anchored near the Pyrenees, leading to tropical warm air being able to sneak between the two to Northern Europe, including Estonia. The cold from the North however stood firmly and the sharp contrast between released energy which led to the low pressure area explosively accelerating.

The resulting cyclone hit Estonia late on Wednesday and a level 2 storm warning has been announced by the Estonian Weather Service (Riigi Ilmateenistus) for Thursday, September 17.

Gusts of up to 32 m/s are forecast to hit the coasts against the Baltic Sea with most of the country seeing winds of up to 25 m/s or so by noon. Temperatures will remain around 9-13 C and rain is expected for most of the day. The evening will be calmer.

Noon weather for September 17, Thursday, Source: ERR

The state weather service wrote on its webpage: "Attention! Violent storm can break the trees, interrupt the electricity and the traffic conditions are getting worse."

The intrusion of cold has made winds sharp and sudden, rain will make trees in full leaf heavy and prone to breaks. Western Estonia, before all the islands of Saaremaa and Hiiumaa, are most suspect to breaks and electrical disruptions. Ferry travel could also be suspended.

Finland has been hit hard by the storm, named Aila, with Heikki Paananen of the Helen power company in Finland, advising people to charge up their phones in advance and have food prepared for electricity disruptions, as reported by YLE News. An estimated 60,000 households have been left without electricity in Finland as of Thursday morning.

Calmer weekend ahead, warmer weather expected to return Monday

The low pressure will have escaped off toward Russia by Friday with the weather forecast to be windy but warmer, a calm contrast to a stormy Thursday. The weekend will also be windy but calm in regards to wind. The new week will attract warmer weather back to Estonia.

Weekend weather for September 18-21, as of September 17. Source: ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!