Weather service issues severe storm warning for Thursday

The state weather service (Riigiilmateenistus) has issued a severe storm warning for Thursday, which may disrupt shipping, cause power outages and render driving conditions hazardous.

Wind speeds of up to 30 m/s in coastal areas and at sea are forecast, and heavy rainfall, combined with wind, may cause tree damage to power lines and the trees themselves.

Crosswinds can additionally make driving dangerous.

Autumn storms are quite a frequent occurrence in Estonia, with two separate storms leaving thousands of homes without power, principally in southeastern Estonia, in October and December last year.

Overnight Wednesday to Thursday will see strong westerly and northwesterly winds, with speeds of 15 m/s, rising to 20-25 m/s on the northwest coast and continuing in the Gulf of Riga and windward of Hiiumaa and Saaremaa, where gusts can be as high as 30 m/s.

Similar conditions are forecast to continue through Thursday.

Average wave heights up to 6 or possibly even 7 meters on the open sea and 4 meters closer into the coastline are forecast, which can disrupt ferry services to the islands or even lead to their cancelation.

Air temperatures will be cold, 10C plus windchill effect, requiring warm and windproof clothing, the weather service says.

The low pressure responsible for the storm, coming from the northwest, i.e. Scandinavia, will fizzle out overnight to Friday and wind speeds will be lower by daytime.

The confrontation between the low and existing areas of warm ari over the Baltic are also factors.

The storm will hit Finland on Wednesday afternoon and pass southwards to Estonia from then on, bypassing the northermost regions of Finland.

Weather forecasts will be updated as the storm approaches.

