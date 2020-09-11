After a windy Thursday, Friday morning will be clear and with little precipitation with a westerly breeze of 3-8 m/s. Temperatures are forecast to remain in the 9-14 C range across Estonia.

As the day progresses, cloud cover will be intermittent, with showers expected in some parts of the country, mainly the islands and also eastern Estonia. Westerly winds will remain at 4-10 m/s with gusts of up to 14 m/s forecast on the coasts. Temperatures will stay around 15 C across Estonia, but Hiiumaa is forecast to see 17C during the day.

Weather for Friday, September 11. Source: ERR

Plan for showers during the coming weekend too, with grey and cloudy skies for Saturday and Sunday, as with most of this week. However, the low pressure area currently occupying Estonia will carry over toward the east in the coming days with a high pressure area developing over the countries of the Baltic Sea, meaning clearer skies for the coming week, still interrupted by occasional showers, however.

Temperatures on Tuesday are forecast to reach 20 C, the storm will ease off and nice fall days are to come.

Weather for weekend and start of next week (September 12-15), as of Friday. Source: ERR

