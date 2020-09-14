Weather: Start of week will be warm with calm winds

Monday morning of the second full week of fall (September 14-20) will see rain and intermittent clouds, especially in Southern Estonia. The Northern regions will also be partly cloudy but largely dry, westerly winds of 3-9 m/s are forecast with temperatures in the 11-15 C range.

Intermittent clouds will continue through Monday afternoon with occasional showers also expected. A westerly wind of 5-11 m/s is forecast with gusts of up to 15 m/s expected on the coasts. Temperatures will reach 19 C

Weather for Monday. September 14. Source: ERR

The first half of the new week will be calm and reasonably warm. Daily temperatures will remain in the 15-22 C until Thursday with Wednesday forecast to be the warmest day of this fall week.

A cyclone is forecast to hit the Baltic Sea region on Thursday, raising northerly winds, which will also bring cold air from the North. Thursday and Friday will be cold as temperatures are expected to only reach 11 C during the day.

Weather for week of September 15-18, as of Monday. Source: ERR

