news

Strawberry growers still waiting for information on loss compensation ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Strawberries covered in mold
Strawberries covered in mold Source: Laari Farm (Laari Talu)
News

The Ministry of Rural Affairs had promised a method for evaluating if, where and from what source strawberry growers' yield loss has derived, by the end of July. However, this has not appeared, but the ministry promises to analyze the situation next week. The Horticultural Association (Aiandusliit) says that the loss, partly the result of the coronavirus pandemic and associated labor shortage, constitutes about 60-70 percent of the harvest.

Minister of Rural Affairs Arvo Aller (EKRE) says that first of all it is necessary to figure out whether the loss arose from restricting foreign labor, as borders closed March to May ahead of the approaching strawberry harvest season, or from the weather conditions at the time.

Chairman of the Board of the Estonian Chamber of Agriculture and Commerce (Eesti Põllumajandus-Kaubanduskoda), Roomet Sõrmus, said that strawberry growers have sent their data to the ministry and based on this, both parties could be said to be ready to discuss the situation and consider terms of mitigation.

There are around 100 strawberry producers in Estonia, and 16 larger companies submitted their data. An accurate sum of losses has not been calculated yet.

"We are not able to talk about sums yet. But since we have met with the ministry twice, including the last time, when a data request was brought up in which companies were asked for additional data, two weeks ago this was finally forwarded to the ministry," member of the horticultural association Raimond Strastin said.

"16 companies forwarded their data; most likely the companies that produce the bulk of the strawberry crop. And we are talking about the 60-70 percent of yield loss."

As of the end of July, the methodology approved by the ministry for assessing yield loss had not come to fruition. According to state agency Statistics Estonia, about 1,900 tonnes of strawberries were produced last year, and expectations for this year's harvest had been very good.

Now the ball is in the ministry's court. Arvo Aller said that developments are expected next week.

"We asked the strawberry growers for more details in the first half of September, and these reached us last week. Now analysis will be done based on that data. Inother words, this week we're going to have a deep dive into the data."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino, Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:02

Latvia, Lithuania race ahead in bid to attract Belarusian IT companies

15:36

President starts two-week official work term in Pärnu

15:27

Latvia reduces COVID-19 quarantine time to 10 days

14:55

Drivers involved in five separate deer road strikes in one night

14:24

Kaja Kallas on new political season: Many battles ahead

14:01

E-residency managing director steps down, moves to private sector

13:24

Strawberry growers still waiting for information on loss compensation

13:02

SEB sees 40 percent fall in loan grace periods issued since early summer

12:33

Minister recommends reconsidering Foreign Service Act

11:53

President: Russia is dangerous because it realizes time is running out

11:43

New draft regulation would make it easier to change gender Updated

11:27

Tartu bans city center heavy truck traffic

10:44

Health Board: 25 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed over last 24 hours

10:27

New ministry website outlines military development post-independence

09:49

Ministry submits bill aimed at boosting rural pharmacy service provision

09:48

President warns Belarusian leaders of potential Hague court hearings

09:22

Doctor: 50 per 100,000 people COVID-19 threshold is right on the line

08:53

Jüri Vips makes Mugello podium, finishes seventh in feature race

08:26

Tallinn city government drafts bill defining what constitutes a nightclub

14.09

President: Trust local governments to run life in their regions

err news turns 10

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: