Storm expected to hit Estonia overnight

A level 2 storm is expected to hit Estonia Wednesday evening and continue through the night and following day, the state weather service has forecast.

Winds speeds are expected to pick up across western Estonia and the islands before midnight tonight.

The service wrote on its webpage: "Attention! Violent storm can break the trees, interrupt the electricity and the traffic conditions are getting worse."

A level 2 storm is defined as one in which: "The weather is dangerous. Unusual meteorological phenomena have been forecast. Be very vigilant and keep regularly informed about the weather forecast. Be aware of the risks that might be unavoidable and follow any advice given by authorities."

Below ERR News has republished regional information given by the state weather service.

A storm warning has been issued for Thursday, September 17. Source: Estonian Weather Service.

Western Gulf of Finland

September 16: in the evening increasing west, northwest wind 12, in gusts up to 18 m/s.

September 17: at night further rapid increasing 14-18, in gusts 25, in the morning up to 28 m/s, by day veering north.

Northern Baltic Sea

September 16: in the evening increasing northwest wind 15, in gusts up to 22 m/s.

September 17: at night further rapid increasing 15-20, in gusts 28-32 m/s, in the daytime veering north.

Lake Peipus

September 16: south and southwest wind increasing 8, in gusts to 12 m/s.

Hiiu County

September 17: before midnight northwest increasing in gusts 18, by morning 25, near the Baltic Sea up to 30 m/s.

September 17: in the daytime northwest, north 15-20, in gusts 28, near the Baltic Sea up to 32 m/s.

Saare County

September 17: before midnight northwest increasing in gusts 18, by morning 25, near the Baltic Sea up to 30 m/s.

September 17: in the daytime northwest, north 15-20, in gusts 28, near the Baltic Sea up to 32 m/s.

Harju County

September 17: at night west, northwest increasing in gusts 15, on coast 18 m/s, after midnight in gusts 25, by the morning up to 28 m/s.

September 17: in the daytime northwest, north 12-18, in gusts 23, on the coast up to 28 m/s.

Lääne County

September 17: at night west, northwest increasing in gusts 15, on coast 18 m/s, after midnight in gusts 25, by the morning up to 28 m/s.

September 17: in the daytime northwest, north 12-18, in gusts 23, on the coast up to 28 m/s.

Pärnu County

September 17: at night west, northwest increasing in gusts 15, on coast 18 m/s, after midnight in gusts 25, by the morning up to 28 m/s.

September 17: in the daytime northwest, north 12-18, in gusts 23, on the coast up to 28 m/s.

Moonsund

16.09 in the evening northwest increasing in gusts 15 m/s. Sept 17 at night further rapid increasing 18, in gusts 25, by the morning up to 28 m/s.

Northern Gulf of Riga

September 16: in the evening northwest increasing in gusts 15 m/s. Sept 17 at night further rapid increasing 18, in gusts 25, by the morning up to 28 m/s.

Rapla County

September 17: after midnight west, northwest increasing in gusts 15, by the morning up to 18 m/s.

Sept 17 in the daytime northwest, north 12, in gusts 20-23 m/s.

Jõgeva County

September 17: in the morning west, northwest increasing in gusts 15 m/s.

September 17: in the daytime northwest, north 12, in gusts up to 20 m/s.

Järva County

September 17: in the morning west, northwest increasing in gusts 15 m/s.

September 17: in the daytime northwest, north 12, in gusts up to 20 m/s.

Põlva County

September 17: in the morning west, northwest increasing in gusts 15 m/s.

September 17: in the daytime northwest, north 12, in gusts up to 20 m/s.

Tartu County

September 17: in the morning west, northwest increasing in gusts 15 m/s.

September 17: in the daytime northwest, north 12, in gusts up to 20 m/s.

Valga County

September 17: in the morning west, northwest increasing in gusts 15 m/s.

September 17: in the daytime northwest, north 12, in gusts up to 20 m/s.

Viljandi County

September 17: in the morning west, northwest increasing in gusts 15 m/s.

September 17: in the daytime northwest, north 12, in gusts up to 20 m/s.

Võru County

September 17: in the morning west, northwest increasing in gusts 15 m/s.

September 17: in the daytime northwest, north 12, in gusts up to 20 m/s.

Eastern Gulf of Finland

September 16: in the evening west, northwest increasing in gusts 15 m/s.

September 17: at night west, northwest in gusts 18 m/s.

September 17: in the daytime further northwest, north increasing 18, in gusts up to 28 m/s.

Ida-Viru County

September 17: at night west, northwest increasing in gusts 15, by the morning on the coast up to 21 m/s.

September 17: in the daytime northwest, north 12, in gusts 21 m/s, in the afternoon on the coast up to 28 m/s.

Lääne-Viru County

September 17: at night west, northwest increasing in gusts 15, by the morning on the coast up to 21 m/s.

September 17: in the daytime northwest, north 12, in gusts 21 m/s, in the afternoon on the coast up to 28 m/s.

--

