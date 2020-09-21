Weather: Cloudy start of week will turn warm on Wednesday

news

Birch trees in fall.
Source: Minupilt.err.ee/Viljar Puström
Monday morning will see showers in some regions of Estonia with fog developing inland. Westerly winds of 4-10 m/s and temperatures in the range of 9-14 C are forecast for the morning, gusts will reach 13 m/s on the coasts.

The day will have intermittent clouds, occasional showers are also expected. Cloud coverage will clear up a bit in the afternoon, winds will pick up just a bit with gusts reaching 17 m/s on the coasts. Temperatures will remain in the range of 15-17 C.

Weather for Monday, September 21. Source: ERR

A low pressure area is moving over the Baltic Sea, carrying with lighter rain clouds. An active cyclone will hit the coasts of Scandinavia concurrently, leading to clouds and wind picking up in Estonia, but the country will remain relatively dry.

The colder air will move toward Russia on Tuesday with high pressure arriving from the South, calming down winds and bringing out the sun, leading the coming week to see temperatures up to 21 C. Nights will remain above 10 C, apart from Wednesday, when overnight temperatures will drop to 6 C. Rain will again pick up on Friday, forecast to last through the weekend.

Weather for September 22-25, as of Monday, September 21. Source: ERR

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

