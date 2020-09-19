news

Weather: Clear Saturday morning gives way to cloud

News
September sunshine in Tallinn
September sunshine in Tallinn Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Saturday will start with fairly clear skies and a westerly wind of just 4-9 m/s after Storm Alia blew out through the course of Friday.

There will be rain in places during the day as things start to cloud over a little. Warmer in the south west (14-15C) than the east (12-13C).

Saturday's weather. Source: ERR

Sunday will see even warmer weather, continuing into next week where the mercury could reach as high as 20C and won't go below 14C during the day, and will be anything from 5-12C at nighttimes.

 

Editor: Andrew Whyte

