Power outage at Jõgeva has been restored

More than 8,000 consumers were left without power in Jõgeva on Tuesday morning after a fire erupted at a substation of grid distributor Elektrilevi. As of Wednesday evening, all power has been restored in the city.

"The replacement works at the fire-damaged Jõgeva substation ended up taking more time than hoped for. /.../ Electricity supply in Jõgeva was restored at 4 p.m. According to the information available to the unit, critical situations were prevented and nobody's life or health was in danger due to the outage," the Rescue Board announced on Wednesday evening.

Jõgeva municipality government posted to social media on Wednesday morning that power and water supply was restored in the Saduküla region, but a large part of Jõgeva's households were still without power.

The power outage, stemming from a substation fire on Tuesday morning, initially left 8,023 clients without power.

The exact circumstances of the fire breaking out are still being determined, but the fire likely started from medium voltage cables in the substation's basement.

Elektrilevi's asset management manager Rasmus Armas told ETV's daily affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Tuesday evening that the substation and its devices received extensive damages. He added that the substation will have to be reconstructed.

