Power outage at Jõgeva has been restored

News
{{1619595780000 | amCalendar}}
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
A substation fire left thousands of households in Jõgeva without power. Source: Rescue Board (Päästeamet)
News

More than 8,000 consumers were left without power in Jõgeva on Tuesday morning after a fire erupted at a substation of grid distributor Elektrilevi. As of Wednesday evening, all power has been restored in the city.

"The replacement works at the fire-damaged Jõgeva substation ended up taking more time than hoped for. /.../ Electricity supply in Jõgeva was restored at 4 p.m. According to the information available to the unit, critical situations were prevented and nobody's life or health was in danger due to the outage," the Rescue Board announced on Wednesday evening.

Jõgeva municipality government posted to social media on Wednesday morning that power and water supply was restored in the Saduküla region, but a large part of Jõgeva's households were still without power.

The power outage, stemming from a substation fire on Tuesday morning, initially left 8,023 clients without power.

The exact circumstances of the fire breaking out are still being determined, but the fire likely started from medium voltage cables in the substation's basement.

Elektrilevi's asset management manager Rasmus Armas told ETV's daily affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Tuesday evening that the substation and its devices received extensive damages. He added that the substation will have to be reconstructed.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:43

AK: Kindergartener hospitalized in serious condition after sandpit incident

12:46

Live: President introduces Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund principles

12:40

Government endorses 2022-2025 state budget strategy

12:19

Finance minister: Ministries must cut spend by €60 million in 2022

12:15

Estonian MEP calls on EU to expel Russian diplomats

11:49

Chancellor: Wholesale closure of restaurants not justified

11:18

Interior ministry says EU migrant return plan in line with its vision

10:44

57 people have been infected with South African covid strain in Estonia

10:33

Health Board: 425 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, 10 deaths

10:19

Three outdoor cafes to open on Tartu's Emajõgi from next week

09:52

Saaremaa village wishes to mark geographical midpoint of Europe

09:26

1+1 vaccination introduced in Ida-Viru County to boost coverage

09:00

Power outage at Jõgeva has been restored Updated

08:51

MEP Yana Toom: Much less substance to corona passport than could be

08:27

Health minister self-isolating as coronavirus close contact

28.04

KredEx available funds up tenfold in coronavirus-hit 2020

28.04

Last leader of Estonian SSR may be honored by City of Tallinn

28.04

Tallinn's highest infection rate registered in Haabersti

28.04

Tallinn extends day one sick pay benefit to end of May

28.04

Harju Elekter profit falls nearly 60 percent on year to Q1 2021

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: