Viljandi fire causes extensive damage to two buildings

A fire in the South Estonian town of Viljandi caused extensive damage to two buildings Monday evening. Noone was injured in the blaze, on Carl Robert Jakobson street, one of the main thoroughfares, east of the city center.

The Rescue Board (Päästeamet) received notification of the fire at 6.40 p.m. on Monday; by the time first responders arrived, the fire had spread under the roof of a building used for office space, and also in an adjacent wooden house consisting of residential apartments.

At least two fire trucks were on the scene (see gallery below).

The damage largely destroyed the second-floor of both buildings, and three people had to be evacuated from the residential house with the help of first responders, and received treatment on the spot from an ambulance team.

All other residents or occupants were away and have been contacted by authorities.

All rooms in the two buildings have been damaged by both the blaze and water used to extinguish it.

Local residents had been advised to keep doors and windows closed due to the large volume of smoke issuing.

An investigation is underway to establish the cause of the fire.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!