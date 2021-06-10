Gallery: Outdoor swimming pool to open in Pirita River next week

The pool, which is 10 meters wide and has four swimming lanes, has been created on the left bank of the river. It is expected to open on June 17 and there is no cost to use it.

Pirita District Council said the construction of the pool cost €80,000 and this included clearing the riverbed of sediments, anchoring pontoons, and tidying up the shore area.

The pool will be run by Pirita Sports Center and rescue equipment and an information board displaying rules for using the outdoor pool will be installed next to the outdoor swimming pool. Up-to-date information on water and air temperature will also be shown.

Trash cans and benches will also be installed on the river bank and a small sandy beach for children has opened next to the outdoor pool.

