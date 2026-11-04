X!

Social urgent care service in Estonia sees fewer trial users than expected

News
People of all ages waiting for the bus in Tartu.
People of all ages waiting for the bus in Tartu. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR
News

An EU funding-backed social urgent response pilot in Tartu County could pave the way for a nationwide service, but demand in its first year has been lower than hoped.

Launched in August 2025 with private provider Estkeer, the service operates in Kastre, Kambja and Tartu municipalities, on the outskirts of Tartu. It aims to make practical, nonmedical support at home more accessible and prevent people's assistance needs from escalating.

The social urgent response service is designed for unexpected situations, including those that arise outside regular working hours, said Anne Aleksejev, head of Tartu Municipality's Social and Education Department.

"For example, we have a client who receives round-the-clock care at home," Aleksejev said. "If their caregiver calls out sick, that's where social urgent response comes in."

Filling assistance gaps

Staff can bring firewood indoors, pick up groceries or help someone return home from the hospital, said Kadri Nöps, Estkeer's project manager for social urgent care.

One recurring situation involves an elderly person being taken to the hospital by ambulance and then discharged at a time no family members are able to come pick them up.

Pharmacy at Tartu University Hospital (TÜK). Photo is illustrative. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR

Nöps said their staff can bring the patient home, help them into bed and prepare what they need for the morning.

"They can also help explain to family caregivers what was written in the hospital discharge paperwork," she added.

30 calls in a year

Despite €50,000 in EU funding, the service has handled just over 30 calls in a little more than a year — far fewer than organizers had expected.

While Aleksejev said Tartu Municipality joined the pilot without any expectations of high demand, uptake has been particularly low in Kambja Municipality, where officials believe residents often rely on relatives or neighbors for after-hours help.

Kastre Municipality, meanwhile, has recorded just five calls during the pilot. Iiri Sepping, the municipality's chief social work specialist, suggested that awareness of the service may have spread more slowly than hoped.

The social urgent response service also initially required clients to pay part of the cost, with municipalities covering the fee for those unable to afford it. Sepping said the service is now free to users.

Nöps nonetheless said the experience in Tartu County could help shape the development of a nationwide social urgent response service.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:10

Erkki Keldo: Forestry debate often confuses hectares and cubic meters

13:31

World's oldest Brandt's bat lives in Estonian cave

13:19

Experts: Foreign policy uncertainty to intensify after Democrats win US midterms

13:03

Flash estimate: Prices rose 3.6% in October on year

12:58

Center and SDE gain ground while EKRE and Reform slide in latest poll

12:15

86,000 junk vehicles remain on registry and face new vehicle tax

11:50

Estonian MEP: Trump's wings will be clipped after midterm election results

11:35

Six bidders vie for former film archive property in Tallinn

11:01

Estonian travel enthusiast finds cold winds, warm locals in Faroe Islands

10:50

Harri Tiido: On foreign policy views of Marine Le Pen's party

be prepared!

Most Read articles

02.11

Hackers raised freezer temperature at Selver supermarket to +50°C

03.11

Estonia's foreign worker quota to be set at 2,500 in 2027

30.10

Estonian unicorn Pipedrive announces 'major' restructuring, office closures

08:08

1,000 new apartments to be built in Estonia's smaller towns

03.11

Minister: Estonia must expand defenses despite maintenance risks

03.11

Consumer inspection finds violations in all e-scooters checked

02.11

Latvia's insolvent Valka stops cooperation programs with Estonia's Valga

03.11

Tartu's 'self-service bar' scrutinized over underage and takeout drinking fears

03.11

Estonian-American producer umru to headline Tallinn club on Saturday

03.11

Funding shortfall forces museum of communist crimes to cut Holocaust section and other exhibits

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo