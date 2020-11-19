Stormy conditions cut power off from close to 3,000 households

High winds overnight left over 2,800 households across Estonia without power as of Thursday morning.

The islands and west coast were hardest hit, with Pärnu County alone accounting for close to a third of the total outages.

Tartu and Harju counties had over 400 outages, grid distributor Elektrilevi added.

"[Repair] brigades are operating all over Estonia, and at the moment it could be said that the situation is under control. Fortunately, there is no critical situation in any county," Elektrilevi spokesperson Hardi Puusepp said.

However, with quite high winds continuing, some outages might take longer to repair than they would have done had it been calm by now, due to safety considerations with the repair teams.

Gusts of up to 25 m/s on the coast, and as high as 20 m/s inland, have been forecast for Thursday. Speeds of 21 m/s or more constitute a storm.

Elektrilevi operates an interruptions map in real time, here.

