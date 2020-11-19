news

Stormy conditions cut power off from close to 3,000 households ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Storm damage (picture is illustrative).
Storm damage (picture is illustrative). Source: Tallinn City Government Pirita district
News

High winds overnight left over 2,800 households across Estonia without power as of Thursday morning.

The islands and west coast were hardest hit, with Pärnu County alone accounting for close to a third of the total outages.

Tartu and Harju counties had over 400 outages, grid distributor Elektrilevi added.

"[Repair] brigades are operating all over Estonia, and at the moment it could be said that the situation is under control. Fortunately, there is no critical situation in any county," Elektrilevi spokesperson Hardi Puusepp said.

However, with quite high winds continuing, some outages might take longer to repair than they would have done had it been calm by now, due to safety considerations with the repair teams.

Gusts of up to 25 m/s on the coast, and as high as 20 m/s inland, have been forecast for Thursday. Speeds of 21 m/s or more constitute a storm.

Elektrilevi operates an interruptions map in real time, here.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:46

Defense ministry reorganization sees new defense readiness post created

15:22

Government green-lights sick pay from day two of illness

14:53

Stormy conditions cut power off from close to 3,000 households

14:22

Kelly Sildaru qualifies first at World Championships

13:51

Tallinn Christmas market going ahead, on smaller scale

13:29

Video: Person ends up in "Aktuaalne kaamera" interview, tries to sneak off

13:03

Overview: 2020 high school state exam results

12:34

Lawyers: Õhtuleht did act unethically in publishing Reps children photos

12:02

Education minister: I used ministry car disproportionately

11:31

Tallinn sells empty Toom-Kooli tänav building to Riigikogu

11:02

Ratings: Estonia 200 second only to Reform

10:49

Health Board: Record 414 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed, two deaths

10:23

'Pealtnägija': Luik, Madise, Reinsalu listed possible next presidents

09:54

Papers: Reps treatment shows long shadow cast by Savisaar still present

09:26

New interior minister: I'm no Mart Helme

08:53

State budget bill passes second reading

08:24

Estonia finishes Nations League group with draw against Georgia

18.11

Rail Baltic Ülemiste terminal work starts next year, ends 2025

18.11

Estonia joined by over 20 countries on religious freedom declaration

18.11

Defense Forces suspends leave for conscripts until end of November

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: