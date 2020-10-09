news

Weather: Weekend temperatures will take a step toward fall

News
Fall leaves.
Fall leaves. Source: ERR
News

Friday morning will be cloudy in Western Estonia but clear in the East, and showers are forecast on the islands with an easterly wind picking up steam throughout the day, gusting at 15 m/s in the morning. Temperatures in the morning will be in the 9-12C range.

The day will stay on the same course, as intermittent cloud coverage and showers are forecast to trade places. Rain will eventually take over more of Estonia with southerly and southeasterly winds blowing at 4-9 m/s, gusts of up to 13 m/s are forecast on the mainland but Western coasts can be hit up to 18 m/s. Day temperatures will not go higher than 15C.

Weather for Friday, October 9. Source: ERR

The weather for the weekend will take a step closer to fall as daily average temperatures will go through a stable drop with overnight temperatures estimated to go near zero at ground level in some locations.

The weekend will see some volatile weather as Saturday will mostly be dry but Sunday will make up for it. Day temperatures on the weekend will be around 13-14C and will drop down a bit further going into next week.

Weather for October 10-13, as of Friday, October 9 Source: ERR

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

