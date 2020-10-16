news

Tallinn will not hold traditional Christmas market in 2020 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Tallinn's traditional Christmas market in January 2020.
Tallinn's traditional Christmas market in January 2020. Source: Minupilt.err.ee/Simo Sepp
Tallinn's traditional Christmas market will not take place this winter due to concerns arising from the coronavirus. The city is still looking to work with craftspeople, restaurants and public buildings to create some festive spirit around the Old Town.

A Christmas tree will be installed in the Old Town's Town Hall Square on November 19, but the usual wooden stalls will not be on show this year, Kesklinn elder Monika Haukanõmm confirmed on Thursday.

"If we think about the previous years and the booths - then there have been 27 different points of sale here in this beautiful square. We cannot guarantee that we can scatter people," said Haukanõmm.

This year, everything will be scattered. The city center government invites restaurants and shopkeepers around the Town Hall Square to create a Christmas atmosphere.

In response, director and caterer Peeter Jalakas suggested entrepreneurs could offer sales space to participants in the Christmas market, especially as there are few visitors to the restaurants in the Old Town.

"Those who are not usually in the Old Town, they could be divided between the places that are around the Town Hall Square," said Jalakas.

Craftsmen do not particularly like the traditional Christmas trawl. Rent on the Town Hall Square is not cheap and it attracts visitors to the Old Town in one place for a long time.

Chairman of the Folk Arts and Crafts Association Liina Veskimägi-Iliste said: "If we have a Christmas market for two months, then these small handicraft shops and art galleries that are in the Old Town will inevitably lose their customers."

Craftsmen running shops in the Old Town have also made their own proposals to the city.

"That on every advent weekend, something more than the simple selling of handicrafts should take place - there could be workshops, for example, airing winter folk costumes, maybe a small fair, which is for one day, where there is an extra theme," said Veskimägi-Iliste.

The Kesklinn government told Aktutual kaamera" on Thursday it will lose €50,000 euros a month by not holding the Christmas market. It is not known how much traders would have earnt even if the market did go ahread as there are expected to be few foreign visitors this year.

Editor: Helen Wright

No comments yet.
