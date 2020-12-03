Kaido Padar to lead Transportation Administration

The newly created Transportation Administration (Transpordiamet) - an unification of the Road Administration, the Civil Aviation Authority and the Maritime Administration - will be headed by Kaido Padar.

Padar has formerly been chairman of investment foundation AS Eesti Talleks and shipping company TS Laevad. He has also been a board member of state-owned postal service Eesti Post and has worked in the Government Office, Tallinn City Government and the Estonian National Opera. Padar has also led the State Companies Appointment Committee in the last few years.

Padar's monthly wage will be €7,500.

Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas (Center) appointed Padar and said his leadership experience in both the private and public sector is a key strength.

"I appreciate his ability to activate new complicated ventures, inspire people and realize visions. He has a difficult job ahead of him, trying to connect three regulatory institutions into one without losing focus from any of the sectors," Aas said.

Padar said his first goal is to finish unifying the three institutions. "Before all, I consider three directions the most important. Firstly, we will see in the future how to make the movement of people and cargo more effective on different transportation sectors. Secondly, we must take rapid steps toward green movement. And thirdly, peoples' safety must be ensured, using both infrastructure development and solutions available by infotechnology," Padar said.

The Transportation Administration, consisting of the Road Administration, the Civil Aviation Authority and the Maritime Administration, will begin operating as one from January 1, the same date Padar's position becomes active.

The unification of institutions will allow for the planning of the maritime, aviation and road sectors to be done from a centralized position.

--

