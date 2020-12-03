news

Kaido Padar to lead Transportation Administration ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Kaido Padar.
Kaido Padar. Source: Hanna Samoson /ERR
News

The newly created Transportation Administration (Transpordiamet) - an unification of the Road Administration, the Civil Aviation Authority and the Maritime Administration - will be headed by Kaido Padar.

Padar has formerly been chairman of investment foundation AS Eesti Talleks and shipping company TS Laevad. He has also been a board member of state-owned postal service Eesti Post and has worked in the Government Office, Tallinn City Government and the Estonian National Opera. Padar has also led the State Companies Appointment Committee in the last few years.

Padar's monthly wage will be €7,500.

Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas (Center) appointed Padar and said his leadership experience in both the private and public sector is a key strength.

"I appreciate his ability to activate new complicated ventures, inspire people and realize visions. He has a difficult job ahead of him, trying to connect three regulatory institutions into one without losing focus from any of the sectors," Aas said.

Padar said his first goal is to finish unifying the three institutions. "Before all, I consider three directions the most important. Firstly, we will see in the future how to make the movement of people and cargo more effective on different transportation sectors. Secondly, we must take rapid steps toward green movement. And thirdly, peoples' safety must be ensured, using both infrastructure development and solutions available by infotechnology," Padar said.

The Transportation Administration, consisting of the Road Administration, the Civil Aviation Authority and the Maritime Administration, will begin operating as one from January 1, the same date Padar's position becomes active.

The unification of institutions will allow for the planning of the maritime, aviation and road sectors to be done from a centralized position.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:52

Most of high-speed internet connection measure's budget left untapped

20:26

Startup Salv raises €1.5 million, expands anti-money laundering pilot

20:09

Former MEP Indrek Tarand joins ICDS

19:31

Helme: FIU director candidate not my preference, new competition launched

19:08

PÖFF audience award shared by two Estonian movies

18:29

Kaido Padar to lead Transportation Administration

18:02

Lauri Hussar: Continued rise of Estonia 200 no accident

17:33

Parcel robot firm Cleveron applies for €30-million KredEx loan

17:15

Shopping center manager: Restrictions better than closures

17:03

KredEx boss: Audit office report overlooks key aspects

16:04

Estonia supports UNHCR with €200,000 and digitalization advice

15:44

Tallinn Airport passenger numbers fall 89 percent compared to November 2019

15:16

ERM appealing to change nearby commercial land to state-owned property

15:04

Audit office: One billion in state COVID-19 loans issued haphazardly

14:43

Health Board: 451 new coronavirus cases, one death Updated

14:27

Finnish independence day to be marked in Tartu

13:53

Estonia to sell Ireland €37.5 million worth of statistical energy

13:27

Thursday's Kontiolahti stage will see Estonians in sprint competition

13:06

New restrictions: Opening hours reduced, store occupancy rates limited

13:01

Estonian company acquires largest data center in Baltics

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: