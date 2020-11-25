news

Riigikogu passes law on creation of Transport Administration ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Aaspere-Haljala intersection.
Aaspere-Haljala intersection. Source: Tiit Veermäe
News

The Riigikogu on Wednesday passed amendments to the Government of the Republic Act and other laws according to which the Transport Administration will be created as a brand new authority by merging the Civil Aviation Administration, the Road Administration and the Maritime Administration.

Simultaneously with the merger of the national transport authorities, the position of deputy secretary general for maritime affairs will be established at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications to enable more comprehensive development of maritime affairs and high representation of the project for bringing ships under the Estonian flag, the Riigikogu press service said.

The amendments were passed in the 101-seat chamber by a vote of 56 to six, and two neutral votes.

According to the explanatory memorandum accompanying the bill, the merger of the three authorities builds on the underlying principle of the state reform whereby the number of authorities and duplicating are to be reduced and the quality and availability of public services improved. 

The new single institution is intended to serve as a center of excellence across various types of transport that is capable of planning smart mobility solutions and carrying out projects across various types of transport.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

